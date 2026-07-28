'Create jobs, do not replace them': Satya Nadella calls for community-first AI growth

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His remarks arrive at a tense moment for Silicon Valley. Major tech firms continue to pour billions into AI infrastructure while simultaneously rolling out sweeping layoffs. Microsoft, a primary investor in OpenAI and operator of one of the world's largest cloud platforms, has attempted to counter the narrative by framing AI as a tool to augment human labor rather than erase it.

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“When you have someone in a college commencement being booed because they’re saying AI, it means we have now crossed over to people who don’t believe us, and rightfully so," Nadella said.

To rebuild that broken trust, Nadella argued that the physical footprint of AI must offer tangible, local value. Rather than burdening municipal resources, infrastructure investments should directly enrich the towns hosting them.

“If you’re building a data centre, let’s make sure that that community believes that this data centre is great for them. It’s for their tax base, for their community efforts, their real estate value, their schools, their water use, and their electricity prices,” he said.

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Beyond physical infrastructure, Nadella urged industry leaders to use AI to “identify and create new jobs, while also helping determine fair wages.”

Responsible deployment, he argued, must expand economic access rather than shrink it — a necessary shift as tech giants scramble to balance rapid technological adoption with the social safeguards needed to keep the public on board.