Amanta Healthcare filed DRHP with Sebi to float its IPO

Amanta Healthcare (Amanta) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The proposed issue shall entirely be a fresh share sale of up 1,25,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. However, the company has not disclosed the issue size and price band.

The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line for SteriPortat Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, setting up a new small volume parenteral (SVP) manufacturing line and general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of sterile liquid products. Using aseptic blow-fill-seal (ABFS) and injection stretch blow moulding (ISBM) technologies, Amanta produces parenteral solutions that offer rapid drug absorption for patients who cannot take oral medication.

Amanta manufactures large and small volume parenterals (LVPs and SVPs) across six therapeutic segments, including fluid therapy, ophthalmics, and respiratory care, as well as medical devices. Amanta's facility in Gujarat adheres to global GMP standards, and the company exports its products to 19 countries, with 113 active international product registrations.

Amanta Healthcare has a strong network of 289 distributors for marketing over 45 generics in India. For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Amanta Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 3.63 crore, with a revenue of Rs 280.34 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 58.76 crore. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while retail investors will get 35 per cent of the allocation. Remaining 15 per cent of the shares shall go to the non-institutional investors (NIIs). Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book running manager to the issue, while Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.