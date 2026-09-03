This Suzlon peer trading near 52-week low; more downside likely?

The company reported a 34.2% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 64.1 crore in Q1 from Rs 97.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations slipped 1.5% to Rs 814.1 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 826.3 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA fell 17% year-on-year to Rs 152.5 crore in Q1 from Rs 183.7 crore. EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.7% from 22.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profitbooking has also dampened sentiment around the stock.

Inox Wind share price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 68, while resistance stands at Rs 75. A decisive breakout above Rs 75 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 80. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 68-80 range."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Inox Wind remains in a strong downtrend, trading below all major EMAs with persistent lower- high/lower-low formation. RSI is near 35, showing weak momentum. Avoid fresh buying; Rs 70 is immediate support, while a break below Rs 70 can lead towards Rs 65–60."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "Inox Wind remains in a broader downtrend, with price moving within a well-defined descending channel marked by lower highs and lower lows. The recent rebound from the channel’s lower boundary indicates tentative buying interest, but the broader structure remains cautious. Only sustained trade above the falling trendline around Rs 77 level could signal an early trend reversal, while failure may resume the decline. Immediate resistance is placed near 74.5, followed by 78.5 and the 81–82 zone. On the downside, Rs 70–69 forms immediate trendline support, while the channel’s lower boundary lies near Rs 67–68. A decisive breakout above Rs 77-78 would strengthen the bullish setup and improve the recovery outlook."

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Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.