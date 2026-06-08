CMR Green IPO: Step-Step to guide to check your allotment status on BSE, NSE as GMP zooms

CMR Green Energy is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, June 08. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Tuesday, June 09. The metal recycling player received a strong response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of CMR Green Energy was open for bidding between June 03-05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 182-192 per share with a lot size of 78 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 631 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,28,58,323 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 127.04 times with more than 33.77 lakh applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 56,200 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 270.46 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors and retail bidders were undersubscribed at 172.35 times and 27.03 times, respectively. Employee portion was booked 18.53 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of CMR Green Energy has seen a sharp recovery led by solid bidding for the issue, despite the weakness in the broader market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 72-75 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 37-39 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 24 apiece, during the first day of bidding.

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Faridabad-based CMR Green Technologies is a non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys. It manufacture recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots and segregated furnace ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, amongst others.

Equirus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers for the CMR Green IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Tuesday, June 09. Shares of the company shall be listed on June 10, Wednesday on both BSE Ltd and NSE.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of CMR Green Technologies, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select CMR GREEN TECHNOLOGIES in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘CMRGREEN’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.