CMR Green Technologies IPO opens on June 3: Check price band, lot size & all key details 

CMR Green Technologies is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 03. The company shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 182 to Rs 192. Investors can apply for a minimum of 78 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall close for bidding on Friday, June 05.

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CMR Green Technologies is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 630.88 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,28,58,323 equity shares from promoters and other shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue and anchor book shall open for subscription on Tuesday, June 02.

Incorporated in 2006, Faridabad-based CMR Green Technologies is non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys. It manufacture recycled aluminium alloys (in ingot and liquid form), zinc alloy ingots and segregated furnace ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead and magnesium, amongst others.

CMR Green Technologies produces aluminium billets that cater to both automotive and non-automotive sectors. It serves major OEMs and Tier-1 automotive component manufacturers such as Honda Cars India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, Endurance Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, and Jindal Stainless.

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CMR Green has reserved shares worth Rs 2.5 crore for its eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 18 per shares. Of the net offer, 50 per shares shall be allocated to qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while retail and non institutional investors shall get 35 per cent and 15 per cent shares, respectively.

For the period ended on December 31, 2025, CMG Green reported a net profit at Rs 162.39 crore, with a revenue of Rs 6,291 crore. The company clocked a net profit at Rs 155.04 crore with a revenue of Rs 6,696.66 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. At the current valuations, the company is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 4,205 crore.

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Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Currently, it is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 24 per share, suggesting a 12.50 per cent upside. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with June 10 (Wednesday) as the date of listing.