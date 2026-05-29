Aditya Infotech share price: Shares of multibagger stock Aditya Infotech Ltd locked in a 10% upper circuit during Friday's trading session, riding high on a set of fourth-quarter earnings. The stock hit Rs 2,903.80 apiece on the BSE, a sharp uptick from its previous close of Rs 2,639.85 per share.

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Q4 FY26 results

The strong market reaction comes after the company announced its Q4FY26 numbers post-market hours on Wednesday. With Dalal Street remaining shut on Thursday, May 28, on account of Bakri Id, investors had to hold their breath until Friday morning to finally react to the earnings report.

According to the exchange filing, the company reported a multi-fold jump in its bottom line. Consolidated net profit surged to a 207.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 169.13 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The firm had posted a net profit of just Rs 54.96 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations swelled to Rs 1,422.03 crore in Q4FY26, a 45.5% YoY growth over the Rs 977.44 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

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Operationally, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the March quarter jumped 162.4% YoY to Rs 258.3 crore. The company's EBITDA margins expanded, reaching 18.1% compared to a modest 10.1% a year ago.

Aditya Infotech dividend

Aditya Infotech has recommended a final dividend of 1.64 per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Aditya Infotech has been a wealth creator lately. The counter has gained over 90% in the last six months alone. Zooming out, the stock has skyrocketed about 167% in a one-year period.