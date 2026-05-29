Delta Corp shares dive 16% in early trade; here is why

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd fell sharply in Friday's early trading session, plunging 16.04 per cent to hit a low of Rs 68. The gaming and casino stock was last seen trading 11.56 per cent lower at Rs 71.63. At this level, the counter has rebounded 17.07`per cent over the last three months.

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Today's sharp decline in the share price came after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming companies retrospectively, backing tax demands exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore on these firms.

Sudipta Bhattacharjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co, who represented several online gaming and casino companies before Supreme Court in this batch said the apex court pronounced two separate judgments -- one on the appeals filed by State Governments against High Courts in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala quashing state legislations prohibiting or restricting online money gaming; and second on the GST issues spanning more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore affecting the entire sector.

"In this first judgment, the validity of the anti-online gaming State laws of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been upheld by reading 'betting' as something different from 'gambling'," he noted.

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Q4 earnings

Delta Corp reported subdued financial performance for the March 2025 quarter. The company posted a steep 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 16.45 crore for Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 11.72 per cent YoY to Rs 161.25 crore during the quarter, while the company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 5.51 crore.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, however, the performance showed marginal improvement. Revenue edged up from Rs 160.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter, while net profit increased 15.19 per cent from Rs 14.28 crore. Total expenses declined 3.16 per cent to Rs 149.19 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 154.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Delta Corp is India's only publicly listed company operating in the regulated gaming and hospitality segment. The company runs offshore and land-based casinos in Goa and Sikkim and also has interests in luxury hospitality and online skill gaming businesses.

Stocks such as Nazara Technologies Ltd and OnMobile Global Ltd were also seen trading lower during the opening session today.