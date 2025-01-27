Denta Water IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Denta Water and Infra Solutions is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, January 27, 2025. Bidders for issue will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday 28. The IPO of the water treatment solutions provider had received a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Denta Water and Infra Solutions was open for bidding between January 22 and January 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 279-294 per share with a lot size of 50 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 220.50 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 75,00,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 221.68 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 507.27 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 236.94 times. However, the portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 90.56 times.



Denta Water and Infra Solutions saw bids for 1,16,31,09,250 equity shares for a net issue of 52,50,000 equity shares, amounting to Rs 34,195.41 crore. A total of 41.10 lakh applications came for the issue.



The grey market premium of Denta Water and Infra Solutions has seen some correction, despite the strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 120 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of more than 40 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 150 on the first day of bidding.



Incorporated in 2016, Bengaluru-based Denta Water and Infra Solutions is a growing water and infrastructure solutions company engaged in designing, installing, and commissioning water management infrastructure projects with expertise in groundwater recharge projects. The company has experience in water engineering and EPC services.



SMC Capitals is the book running lead manager of the Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO, while Integrated Registry Management Services is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on January 29, Wednesday.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Denta Water and Infra Solutions, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Integrated Registry Management Services (https://www.integratedregistry.in/RegistrarsToSTA.aspx).



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Integrated Registry Management Services

2) Select the IPO/Rights Issue Allotment/Buyback Entitlement Status among the five horizontal options.

3) Select IPP in the Allotment Option tab

4) Select Company whose allotment status has been finalized

5) Select choice among PAN number, Application Number or DPID & Client ID

6) Enter the details of choice made above

7) Hit submit to get the details finally.