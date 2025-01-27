Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank, IndiGo, NTPC Green, Mazagon Dock & Religare

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday on the back of weak global cues and sub-par Q3 earnings from India Inc. The firm US Dollar, consistent FIIs selling and inflation concerns are spooking the street. BSE Sensex cracked 329.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 76,190.46. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 113.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 23,092.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 27, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Steel, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Adani Total Gas, Petronet LNG, Federal Bank, One 360 Wam, ACC, Kaynes Technology India, Adani Wilmar, The New India Assurance Company, Indraprastha Gas, Emami and LT Food are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Shraddha Prime Projects shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of KEI Industries, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust and Tanla Platforms to trade ex-dividend today.



ICICI Bank: India's second largest private sector bank reported a net profit of Rs 11,792 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, up 15 per cent YoY. The NIIs of the lender rose 9.1 per cent YoY at Rs 20,370.6 crore. NIMs dropped to 4.25 per cent for the quarter, while NPAs for the quarter also dropped.



NTPC: The state-run power player's net profit in the December 2024 quarter rose 3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,711.4 crore, while revenue grew 4.8 per cent to Rs 41,352.3 crore for the quarter. Ebitda for the quarter increased 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 11,960.5 crore, with margins expanding 370 bps to 28.9 per cent.



JSW Steel: The Steel major's net profit tanked 70.7 per cent YoY to Rs 719 crore in Q3FY25, with revenue falling 1.3 per cent 41,378 crore. Ebitda dropped 22.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,579 crore. Singapore-domiciled non-operating overseas subsidiary of the steel major- Nippon Ispat Singapore (Pte)- has been under winding-up and was liquidated effective January 24.



YES Bank: The private lender's net profit zoomed 164.5 per cent YoY to Rs 612 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, with net interest income rising 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,224 crore. Provisions plunged 53.4 per cent for the quarter to Rs 259 crore with net interest margins remaining flat at 2.4 per cent.



InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier's net profit declined 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,448.8 crore for the December 2024 quarter, with revenue growing 13.7 per cent to Rs 22,110.7 crore in the reported quarter. Ebitdar rose 10.7 per cent to Rs 6,058.7 crore but margins dropped 70 bps to 27.4 per cent in the given period.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Indian Ministry of Defence has found the joint bid by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dockyard (MDL) for the construction of six conventional submarines under Project 75 (India) [P75(I)] to be compliant.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently listed player's net profit rose 52.3 per cent YoY to Rs 89.4 crore, while revenue grew by 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 460.9 crore, showcasing steady operational growth. Ebitda dipped slightly, declining 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 384.6 crore, with Ebitda margins dropping to 83.5 per cent, reflecting cost pressures despite higher profitability.



KEC International: The RPG Group company has secured orders worth Rs 1,445 crore for 800 kV HVDC & 400 kV transmission lines from Power Grid Corporation of India. With these orders, its year-to-date order intake has surpassed Rs 22,000 crore.



Jubilant Ingrevia: The speciality chemicals company has commissioned its new cGMP-compliant facility for Niacinamide, with high bio-content at Bharuch, Gujarat. The new facility will manufacture nutraceuticals and dietary-active ingredients for human consumption.



Religare Enterprises: The company said a US businessman Digvijay Gaekwad-owned Danny Gaekwad has made a proposal to acquire a 26 per cent stake in it. Danny sought permission from Indian market regulator SEBI to make an open offer of Rs 275 per share for Religare, a 17 per cent premium to the current offer



Union Bank of India: The public sector lender has announced that its Board will meet on January 29 to consider raising long-term bonds for financing infrastructure & affordable housing and green/sustainable bonds.



Aditya Birla Real Estate: The real estate company's subsidiary, Birla Estates, has entered a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate for a Rs 560 crore investment in a residential housing development in Southeast Bengaluru through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).



Ceigall India: The infra company has emerged as the L1 bidder for a road project worth Rs 864.97 crore by the National Highways Authority of India in Punjab. The bid price for the project was Rs 923 crore. The project involves the development of a 6-lane greenfield southern Ludhiana bypass as part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor on a Hybrid Annuity Mode in Punjab.



Unichem Laboratories: The pharma company has received an assessment order from the Joint Commissioner CGST & CX, Thane Commissionerate, demanding interest of Rs 6.58 crore and a penalty of Rs 87.07 crore for the delayed payment of tax liability on supplies.



Refex Industries: The industrial gases company's subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power, has signed a term sheet with Torrent Solar Power for the supply of WTGs and tubular towers for 153.7 MW wind power projects, including tubular towers and operation & maintenance, in Karnataka.