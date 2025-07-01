Three companies, Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarries Industrial Gases, and Kalpataru, made their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, July 01, 2025. The former two delivered a decent listing pop, while the latter one had a muted listing. All three companies launched their IPOs for subscription on 24 June, which were close on June 26, cumulatively, raising Rs 2,561.5 crore through their offerings.

Shares of Ellenbarrie Industries Gases were listed at Rs 492 on BSE, a premium of 23 per cent over its issue price of Rs 400. The stock was listed at a premium of 21.50 per cent at Rs 486 on BSE. Surpassing it in terms of listing pop, Globe Civil Projects debuted at Rs 91.10, a premium of 28.31 per cent on NSE and at a premium 26.76 per cent at Rs 90 on BSE, over issue price of Rs 71.

Globe Civil Projects, based in New Delhi, offered its shares in the price range of Rs 66-71 per share with a lot size of 211 shares. The IPO was entirely a fresh share sale, amounting to 1,67,60,560 equity shares, and was heavily oversubscribed by 86.04 times. Its shares were last commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 27 per share, indicating an expected listing gain of approximately 38 per cent over the issue price.

Kolkata-based Ellenbarries Industrial Gases sold its shares with a price band of Rs 380-400 each, requiring a lot size of 37 shares. The company raised Rs 852.53 crore in total and achieved an overall subscription rate of 22.19 times. It was commanding a GMP of Rs 57-60, suggesting a listing premium of 14-15 per cent above its issue price.

However, Kalpataru's listing disappointed investors as the realty player kicked-off its maiden trading session on a flat note at Rs 414, which was also the issue price for the counter.

Kalpataru, headquartered in Mumbai, offered its shares between Rs 387-414 with a lot size of 36 shares. This IPO also consisted solely of fresh shares amounting to 3,84,05,797 shares, raising Rs 1,590 crore in total. The subscription rate was relatively low at 2.26 times, with the shares commanding a muted GMP of Rs 1.5-2, indicating a potentially flat debut.