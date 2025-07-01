Ellenbarrie, Globe Projects, Kalpataru to make stock market debut today; check latest GMPs

Three companies namely- Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Kalpataru are to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, July 01. While the first two names are headed for a decent listing pop, while the latter on may see a flat listing at the bourses today, considering their latest premia in the grey market.

Ahead of its debut, shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases have seen a strong rise in its grey market premium (GMP). The company was commanding a premium of Rs 57-60 apiece, suggesting a 14-15 per cent apiece. The GMP stood at Rs 40 when the issue had closed for subscription and tripled for the pre-IPO levels of Rs 19.

The IPO of Kolkata-based Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases ran for bidding between June 24-26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 380-400 per share with a lot size of 37 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 852.53 crore via IPO, which was overall booked 22.19 times.

Last heard, the Globe Civil Projects was commanding a GMP of Rs 27 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 38 per cent apiece over issue price of Rs 71 apiece. The GMP for Globe Civil Projects stood at Rs 23 per share when the IPO had closed for bidding and the GMP has nearly doubled since the opening on issue.

The IPO of New Delhi Globe Civil Projects was open for bidding between June 24 and June 26. It sold its shares in the price band of Rs 66-71 apiece with a lot size of 211 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 119 crore via IPO, which included entirely a fresh share sale of 1,67,60,560 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 86.04 times.

However, Kalpataru is commanding a muted GMP in the unofficial. Prior to its listing, shares of Kalpataru were commanding a GMP of Rs 1.5-2 per shares, signaling a flat and muted debut for the real estate player. However, there was no grey market premium for the issue when the issue closed for bidding.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Kalpataru was also open for bidding between June 24 and June 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 387-414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,590 crore from its IPO, which was purely a fresh share sale of 3,84,05,797 equity shares. The issue saw a muted subscription of only 2.26 times.