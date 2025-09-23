Euro Pratik Sales shares to make stock market debut today; check GMP before listing

Euro Pratik Sales, a decorative laminates company, is set to debut on the stock market on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, after completing its initial public offering (IPO) process. The IPO, open from 16 to 18 September, featured a price band of Rs 235-247 per share and a lot size of 60 shares.

The company raised Rs 451.31 crore through the fresh issue of 1,82,71,862 equity shares. Allotment and listing were scheduled for BSE and NSE, with Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors as the book-running lead managers and MUFG Intime India as registrar. The IPO allocation reserved portions for qualified-institutional buyers (QIB), non-institutional investors (NII), retail individual investors (RII), and employees.

Founded in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales has focused on providing design-led decorative wall panels and laminates, aligning with evolving architectural trends. The company is recognised for its innovative design templates and adaptability in the decorative laminates sector, building a reputation for unique products relevant to contemporary interiors.

The IPO received a muted response, with overall subscription at 1.34 times and nearly 1.17 lakh applications. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.05 times, NIIs at 1.92 times, retail investors 1.23 times, and the employee category 3.88 times. Despite this moderate demand, the company’s grey market premium (GMP) rebounded from Re 1 at issue close to Rs 10-11 ahead of listing, indicating a potential 4-5% listing gain for investors.

Brokerage firms maintained a generally positive outlook on the IPO, suggesting long-term subscription despite the lukewarm response. The shares are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE, reflecting the company’s ambition for broad market participation. The rebound in GMP, even amid selling pressure, was seen as a sign of investor interest.