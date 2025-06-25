Findi eyes listing of Indian Arm TSI, picks lead managers for proposed IPO

Australia-listed company Findi is advancing its Indian market presence through its majority-owned subsidiary, Transaction Solutions International India (TSI), by planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO). DAM Capital Advisors and Ambit have been appointed as Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), with DAM Capital taking the lead role for all regulatory filings. The IPO is anticipated to unlock significant value within the Indian financial markets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Enhancing the advisory team, Rothschild & Co has been appointed as the exclusive financial advisor for the IPO. This strategic inclusion underscores the IPO's importance in FINDI's long-term growth and capital allocation strategy. The IPO will comprise a mix of fresh issuance and offer-for-sale components, with proceeds aimed at expanding FINDI's infrastructure network across TSI, FindiATM, and FindiBANKIT.

Deepak Verma, Managing Director and CEO of FINDI commented: "We see India as one of the most promising and dynamic financial services markets in the world. FINDI has built a strong foundation in physical and digital infrastructure, and this IPO is a strategic leap to unlock scale, impact, and innovation that will truly serve the underserved and underbanked in all parts of the country. With DAM Capital, Ambit, and Rothschild as our partners, we are confident of delivering long-term value for our investors and driving transformational change across India’s financial ecosystem."

Advertisement

In recent strategic moves, FINDI has acquired Indicash, Tata Communications Ltd White Label ATM business, and BANKIT, a merchant-based payment solutions platform. These acquisitions have been rebranded as FindiATM and FindiBANKIT, respectively, and along with TSI’s Brown Label ATMs, now form a network of over 200,000 cash and digital payment touchpoints across India.

The IPO aims to invest in new digital banking solutions and enhance last-mile access in India's rural and semi-urban markets. This initiative marks a transitional phase for FINDI, setting the stage for growth and deeper market penetration. FINDI is expected to file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in the upcoming quarters.