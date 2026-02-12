Fractal Analytics IPO allotment: Check application status, fresh GMP & listing date

Fractal Analytics is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, February 12. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds by Friday, February 13 or latest over the weekend. The pure-play AI unicorn saw a muted response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

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The IPO of Fractal Analytics was open for bidding between February 09 and February 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 857-900 per share with a lot size of 16 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 2,834 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,023 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.01 crore shares worth Rs 1,810 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 2.66 times with nearly 1.46 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 4,460 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 4.18 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 1.06 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 1.30 times. Employee allocation was booked 61 per cent only.

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The grey market premium (GMP) of Fractal Analytics IPO has tanked sharply after muted bidding and jittered market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a GMP of Rs 2-3 per share, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 40-50 before the issue kicked-off for bidding.

Established in March 2000, Mumbai-based Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI and analytics firm that supports major companies in making more intelligent decisions. With over two decades of experience, the company crafts AI solutions by blending its deep technical know-how with domain and functional expertise.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers for Fractal Analytics IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Friday, February 13. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, February 16.

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Investors, who had bid for the issue of Fractal Analytics, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Fractal Analytics Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.