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Haldiram Snacks Food plans Rs 10,000-crore IPO in 2027: Report

Haldiram Snacks Food plans Rs 10,000-crore IPO in 2027: Report

The packaged-food maker is exploring a stock market debut in late 2027, which could involve an issue size of around Rs 10,000 crore and a potential valuation exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:42 PM IST
Haldiram Snacks Food plans Rs 10,000-crore IPO in 2027: ReportThe proposed IPO could comprise a combination of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Haldiram Snacks Food has begun groundwork for a potential initial public offering (IPO), with the company appointing EY to coordinate the proposed listing process, according to a media report.

The packaged-food maker is exploring a stock market debut in late 2027, which could involve an issue size of around Rs 10,000 crore and a potential valuation exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.

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The IPO preparations come after the consolidation of the Delhi and Nagpur businesses under Haldiram Snacks Food, creating a unified entity with a diversified packaged-food portfolio. The expanded business structure has also increased the complexity of preparing the company for a public listing.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the company has established a project management office (PMO) to oversee regulatory compliance and coordinate preparations across different business functions.

An executive familiar with the development said the internal groundwork could take six to 12 months or longer before the company moves towards a formal IPO process.

Fresh issue and OFS

The proposed IPO could comprise a combination of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

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The final structure and allocation between the two components will depend on the company's capital requirements and the investment objectives of its existing shareholders as preparations advance.

Temasek, Alpha Wave and IHC among investors

Haldiram Snacks Food has attracted investments from several prominent global investors.

Singapore-based Temasek, Alpha Wave Global and UAE-based International Holding Company (IHC) acquired stakes in the company during March-April 2025. Subsequently, US-based private equity firm L Catterton also invested in the business.

The 2025 investment transactions valued Haldiram Snacks Food at approximately $10 billion, equivalent to around Rs 85,000 crore at the time. The deal was among the largest private equity investments in India's consumer sector.

Coca-Cola India also prepares for public listing

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Haldiram's potential IPO plans come at a time when India's consumer sector is witnessing increased interest in public-market listings.

Coca-Cola India is also preparing to list its bottling business, Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, through a proposed public issue estimated at around $1 billion.

The company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last week, marking a key step towards its proposed stock market debut.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:40 PM IST
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