India Shelter Finance IPO subscribed 2.3x on Day 2 so far; grey market premium rises

The Rs 1,200 crore-initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance Corporation continued to see a strong response from the investors during the second day of the bidding process. The issue, which had kicked-off for bidding on Wednesday, December 15, was booked 1.5 times by the end of day one.



The Gurugram-based India Shelter Finance Corporation is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 469-473 apiece with a lot size of 30 shares and its multiples thereafter. The three-day bidding for the IPO will close for bidding on Friday, December 15. The block consists of fresh share sale of Rs 800 crore, and offer-for-sale of up to 8,113,590 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 4,06,52,790 equity shares, or 2.27 times, compared to the 1,79,10,449 equity shares offered for the subscription by 12.20 pm on Thursday, December 14. The bidding for the issue will conclude on Friday, December 15.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.94 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 2.96 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) attracted bids for 58 per cent as of the same time.

India Shelter Finance Corporation is a dedicated expert in the realm of housing finance. It focuses on offering loans for various housing needs, including house construction, extension, renovation, and the acquisition of new homes or plots. It provides Loans Against Property (LAP) within the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakhs, featuring a flexible repayment tenure of up to 20 years.



Last heard, India Shelter Finance Corporation was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 170-175 per shares, signaling an upside of 36 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band. However, the premium in the unofficial market was about Rs 145-150 before bidding for the issue opened.



Indian Shelter Finance is a retail focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network comprising 203 branches as of September 23 and a scalable technology infrastructure across its business operations. It achieved AUM growth of 40.8 per cent CAGR between FY2021 and FY2023, second highest among the compared peers in India, said IDBI Capital.



"Further, the company has a robust underwriting process which involves specialized and independent teams dedicated to credit evaluation. It also boasts of a demonstrated track record of reducing its borrowing costs . At the upper price band, IPO is priced at P/BV of 3.2 times based on September 23 with an ROA of 4.7 per cent. We recommend 'subscribe' for the long term," it said.



India Shelter Finance Corporation successfully secured Rs 360 crore from anchor investors, distributing 73,02,229 equity shares at a price of Rs 493 per share. The IPO allocation plan designates 50 per cent for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.



India Shelter being one of the fastest growing assets under management among housing finance companies in India has high

yields, and granular, retail focused portfolio. Company’s extensive and diversified Phygital distribution network with significant presence in Tier II and Tier III cities, said Hem Securities.



"The company has a diversified financing profile with a demonstrated track record of reducing financing costs and an experienced management team supported by qualified and experienced personnel. Hence, looking after all above we recommend 'subscribe' on issue," it added.



The book running lead managers for this IPO include ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and Ambit, while Kfin Technologies Limited is appointed as the registrar for the issue. The company's shares are set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 20.





