IPO action next week: Platinum Industries, Exicom Telesystems, Owais Metal and more

A total of six IPOs worth over Rs 3,300 crore will hit Dalal Street next week. Five companies are scheduled for listing on the bourses. A glimpse:

Platinum Industries



From mainboard, the stabilizer maker opens on February 27 and closing on February 29. With a price band at Rs 162-171 per share, the firm is eyeing Rs 235.32 crore via IPO, comprising only a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

Exicom Tele-Systems IPO

First firm from the EV charging segment, Exicom launches its Rs 429-crore public issue in February 27-29. With a price band at Rs 135-142 per share, the firm's IPO is a mix of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 329 crore by the company, and an OFS of Rs 100 crore by promoter NextWave Communications.

Highways Infrastructure Investment Trust IPO

Also from mainboard, this firm with a portfolio of seven roads opens on February 28. The last date for subscription will be March 1. The firm has a fixed price band for its Rs 2,500-crore IPO at Rs 98-100 per unit.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO

From the SME segment, this metals and minerals production & processing company's Rs 42.7-crore IPO opens on February 26 and close on February 28, with a price band at Rs 83-87 per share.

The book built issue consists of only a fresh issue portion with no OFS component.

Purv Flexipack IPO

Comprising only fresh issue, the packaging firm's Rs 40.2-crore IPO opens on February 27 and closes on February 29. The price band has been fixed at Rs 70-71 per share.

MVK Agro Food Product IPO



From SME segment, this sugar firm's Rs 65.88-crore IPO will open for subscription between February 29 and March 4. It is a fixed price issue with price at Rs 120 per share.

GPT Healthcare closes its Rs 525-crore maiden public issue on February 26, while Sadhav Shipping, from the SME segment, will be closing its IPO on February 27.

Juniper Hotels debuts on February 28, while trading in GPT Healthcare will commence from February 29.

The Rs 1,800-crore public issue by Juniper Hotels was subscribed just 2.08 times. GPT Healthcare IPO shares were available at around 8 percent premium over the upper price band. The public issue was subscribed 85 percent so far.

In SME segment, Zenith Drugs makes its debut on the NSE Emerge on February 27, Deem Roll Tech on February 27, and Sadhav Shipping on March 1.

