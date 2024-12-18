scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
IPO launch: Companies going for listing to show operating profit of Rs 1 cr, Sebi in latest measures  

Feedback

IPO launch: Companies going for listing to show operating profit of Rs 1 cr, Sebi in latest measures  

Sebi's latest regulations are designed to address concerns relating to transparency, governance, and the potential misuse of funds within the thriving SME sector.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In recent months, there has been a strong trend of oversubscription in the SME IPO market. In recent months, there has been a strong trend of oversubscription in the SME IPO market.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has recently approved a series of measures aimed at bolstering the SME IPO market, enhancing the quality of listings, and safeguarding the interests of investors.

The approved regulations are designed to address concerns relating to transparency, governance, and the potential misuse of funds within the thriving SME sector.

As per the new guidelines sanctioned by Sebi, companies aspiring to go public on SME exchanges must demonstrate an operating profit of at least Rs 1 crore in two out of the past three financial years. This requirement will serve to ensure that only financially robust and reputable businesses enter the market. Furthermore, the regulations now prohibit selling shareholders from divesting more than 50% of their holdings during the IPO process.

Sebi has enforced restrictions on the utilisation of IPO funds as well. Henceforth, companies are prohibited from utilizing the raised funds to repay loans borrowed from promoters, directors, or related parties. This measure aims to prevent any misappropriation of funds and guarantee that the capital raised is allocated for its designated objectives.

These regulatory changes are anticipated to enhance investor trust in SME IPOs, which have seen significant growth in popularity in recent years, and promote a more robust and transparent market environment.

Ahead of today's Sebi's meeting, experts expected similar regulations would be implemented as a response to the excessive enthusiasm seen in SME IPOs, along with reported cases of price manipulation and instances of promoters channeling raised funds to shell companies.

The number of SME IPOs has increased significantly in recent years, particularly from 2022-23 onwards. FY2023-24 saw the highest number of SME public issues and the highest fundraising, with 196 IPOs collectively raising over Rs 6,000 crore. In the current financial year (up to October 15, 2024), 159 SMEs have gone public, raising more than Rs 5,700 crore. 

In recent months, there has been a strong trend of oversubscription in the SME IPO market. Out of 61 SME IPOs launched since September, 29 saw oversubscription rates exceeding 100 times. Rajputana Biodiesel, Apex Ecotech, Lakshya Powertech, Thinking Hats, Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd, and Travels and Rentals were among the companies that saw oversubscription rates as high as 718 times, 457 times, 573 times, 322 times, 438 times, and 608 times respectively.

Moreover, several SME IPOs have shown significant gains post-listing, with companies like Rajesh Power, C2C, Neelam Linens, Danish Power, and Sahasra Electronics experiencing jumps of 109%, 99.49%, 159%, 168%, and 136% respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 18, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement