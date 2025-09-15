iValue Infosolutions IPO to open on September 18: Check price band, issue size & more

iValue Infosolutions has announced its initial public offering (IPO), with the price band fixed at Rs 284–Rs 299 per equity share. The issue size is estimated at Rs 560 crore at the upper limit, comprising an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,87,38,958 equity shares.

The IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, 18 September, and closes on Monday, 22 September. Anchor investor bidding will take place on Wednesday, 17 September. IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the lead managers, with Kfin Technologies as the registrar. Shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO is an OFS, with Sundara (Mauritius), the largest shareholder, selling up to 1.1 crore equity shares. The issue is split: 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. Promoters hold a 39.92% stake, while public shareholders, including Sundara (Mauritius), own 60.08%. Sundara (Mauritius), affiliated with Creador, is the largest shareholder with a 30.53% stake.

iValue Infosolutions is a technology solutions specialist, supporting enterprises in digital transformation by working with system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company notes it currently has no comparable listed peers in India. Globally, it identifies Exclusive Networks SA and Multi Chem as competitors.

On the financial front, iValue Infosolutions reported a 20.9% growth in profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 85.3 crore for the year ended March 2025, compared to Rs 70.6 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the same period increased by 18.3% to Rs 922.7 crore, up from Rs 780.2 crore.

As the issue is entirely an OFS, no fresh funds will be raised for the company. Proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, primarily Sundara (Mauritius). The company’s focus remains on providing value-added technology solutions and maintaining growth and market position. Shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE after the IPO.