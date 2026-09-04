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Karamtara Engineering IPO kicks-off on Sept 9; check price band, issue size and all key details

Karamtara Engineering IPO kicks-off on Sept 9; check price band, issue size and all key details

Karamtara Engineering IPO will open on September 9 and close on September 11. Check IPO dates, issue size, OFS, financials, shareholders, fund utilisation and listing details.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 12:22 PM IST
Karamtara Engineering IPO kicks-off on Sept 9; check price band, issue size and all key detailsKaramtara Engineering, which says it is the largest integrated manufacturer of solar mounting structures and tracker components,

Karamtara Engineering, a Mumbai-based manufacturer of renewable energy and transmission line products, has fixed the price band at Rs 241-254 per share for its Rs 875-crore initial public offering. The public issue will open on September 9 and close on September 11, while the anchor book will open for one day on September 8. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment by September 15 and is likely to list on September 17.

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Of the total issue size, Karamtara Engineering will raise up to Rs 675 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while promoters Tanveer Singh and his brother Rajiv Singh will sell shares worth Rs 200 crore through an offer-for-sale. The IPO size has been reduced to Rs 875 crore from the Rs 1,750 crore proposed in the draft papers filed in January 2025. SEBI approved the IPO papers in June 2025.

The minimum bid size has been fixed at 59 equity shares and in multiples of 59 shares thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to Rs 14,986, while the maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,818. Before the IPO, the company undertook a private placement of 24.19 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares at Rs 310 per share, raising Rs 75 crore from Parag Shah-founded Amara Partners. The amount raised through this pre-IPO placement was reduced from the fresh issue size.

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Karamtara Engineering, which says it is the largest integrated manufacturer of solar mounting structures and tracker components, plans to use Rs 600 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to repay certain debt, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. As of July 2026, the company had total standalone outstanding borrowings of Rs 1,344.4 crore and outstanding acceptances pursuant to letters of credit amounting to Rs 735.1 crore.

The company supplies structures and fasteners for the solar energy and transmission sectors, along with overhead transmission line hardware, fittings and accessories. It has also entered the wind energy segment by starting production of angular and tubular towers for wind turbines. In addition, it plans to enter the battery energy storage systems business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Karamtara Green Energy, which was incorporated in May 2025. The company also plans to set up manufacturing facilities for prefabricated engineered building structures.

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For FY26, Karamtara Engineering reported a 64.2 per cent rise in profit to Rs 228.8 crore, while revenue increased 36.5 per cent to Rs 4,312 crore from the previous year. After the issue, promoters will hold 82.01 per cent in the company. Public shareholders will include Amara Partners with a 0.92 per cent stake, and Utpal Sheth and Madhusudan Kela-backed Singularity AMC with 0.25 per cent each. JM Financial, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the merchant bankers to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 12:22 PM IST
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