Landmark IPO subscribed 43% on Day 3 so far; grey market trend turns weak

Landmark Cars IPO’s quota reserved for RIIs attracted bids for 16,77,737 shares, which was 17% of the 40,09,355 shares reserved for the category. The quota reserved for NIIs was subscribed 87% while that for QIBs by 9%

The Rs 552 crore Landmark Cars IPO was subscribed 43 per cent on the Day 3 of the bidding process on Thursday, with the employee quota getting subscribed 2.32 times. The issue received bids for 34,34,992 shares against the issue size of 80,41,805 shares.

The quota reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) attracted bids for 16,77,737 shares, which was 17 per cent of the 40,09,355 shares reserved for the category. The quota reserved for non institutional investors(NIIs) was subscribed 87 per cent while that for qualified institutional buyer (QIB) by 9 per cent.

Last heard, the issue was commanding a discount of Rs 7 in the grey market.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
