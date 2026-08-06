From Maruti Suzuki to PhonePe: KBC Season 18 attracts 25+ sponsors ahead of launch; here's who's on board

Google Gemini is making its debut on the show as a Co-Presenting Sponsor, joining returning partners Maruti Suzuki and Aditya Birla Group. Other Co-Powered by Sponsors include UPI (NPCI), UltraTech Cement, Stable Money, PhonePe and Gowardhan Ghee.

The list of Special Partners features Polycab, Dr. Fixit, Bharat Petroleum, Colgate, Laxmipati Sarees and AU Small Finance Bank. Associate Sponsors include Amazon India, Kalyan Jewellers, Jaquar Lights, Ai+ Smartphone, Policy Bazaar, ReNew, Godrej Enterprises Group, Director Special Elaichi, ITC Aashirvaad Atta, Zed Black Agarbatti and Bikaji. The Reserve Bank of India has also continued its long-standing association with the show.

Why are brands lining up?

According to Sony Pictures Networks India, KBC continues to attract advertisers because of its family audience, credibility and nationwide reach.

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Akshay Agrawal, Head - Linear Ad Sales, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said:

"Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to be one of India's most trusted and credible entertainment franchises, offering advertisers far more than just scale. The strong response from advertisers this season, with over 25 sponsors already on board ahead of launch, underscores the IP's enduring value and its ability to deliver beyond reach. Its strong family co-viewing appeal and the credibility associated with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan makes it a powerful, brand-safe platform for meaningful engagement. As advertiser expectations continue to evolve, we are focused on creating bespoke, content-led partnerships that integrate brands naturally into the KBC ecosystem, enabling deeper engagement and delivering measurable business outcomes."

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Google Gemini ties up with KBC

Google Gemini, which is partnering with KBC for the first time, said viewers are already using its app to prepare for the show.

Kanika Kalra, Director, Marketing, Google India, said:

"Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been a beacon of learning, and we are thrilled to see millions of users already coming to the Google Gemini app for registration guidance, sharpening their general knowledge through interactive challenges, and more. As we partner with Sony Pictures Networks India through this iconic journey, we look forward to serving as an interactive knowledge companion for households across the country - giving viewers and aspirants an engaging, intuitive way to explore new topics, expand their preparation, and satisfy their quest for learning."

Brands explain why they are returning

Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, UltraTech Cement Ltd., said, "UltraTech Cement and KBC come together through a shared belief in perseverance, purpose, and progress. We are proud to be part of a platform that inspires millions to take the next step with confidence."

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder, Stable Money, said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati and Stable Money are built on the same belief - that the everyday Indian family, given trust and the right knowledge, will always choose a better future. Families across 3,500 cities have booked over ₹7,000 crore in fixed deposits with us, choosing to grow their money safely. That's why we've returned for a second season - to take this mission further. And to do that, there's no voice India trusts more than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and no stage more credible than KBC!"

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Shwetal Basu, Senior Vice President, Brand and Marcom, Polycab, said, "Our continued partnership with Sony for Kaun Banega Crorepati reflects the trust and impact this collaboration has consistently delivered for Polycab. As we return for a second season, we are proud to partner with India's most trusted television platform, further strengthening Polycab's leadership as India's No. 1 wires and cables company and the trusted choice for safe electrical solutions."

Sandeep Tanwani, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said,"At Dr. Fixit, we believe leak-proof structures are built on expert solutions and best-informed choices. Kaun Banega Crorepati has always inspired people to trust the power of knowledge and make the right choices. That's what makes this association a natural fit. KBC celebrates informed decision-making, a value that mirrors Dr. Fixit's promise as India's Waterproofing Expert. Through this partnership, we hope to encourage homeowners and professionals to make the right waterproofing decisions, helping protect what matters most. The expert guidance today can help create stronger, safer and leak-proof homes and structures for years to come."

Uttam Tibrewal, Deputy CEO – Retail Banking, AU Small Finance Bank, said,"Kaun Banega Crorepati has inspired generations of Indians to dream big and pursue new possibilities. At AU Small Finance Bank, we strive to support those aspirations by helping customers achieve their financial goals and build a better future. This partnership brings together two brands united by a common purpose: empowering people with opportunities and helping them realise their dreams."

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Raman Malik, Head PR & Brand at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, said:

"Bharat Petroleum's association with Kaun Banega Crorepati in our 50th year celebrates our enduring bond with millions of Indians and our commitment to energising India's progress through knowledge, aspiration and opportunity. This season's theme, 'Sochna Padega,' reflects our belief that meaningful change begins with thoughtful action — and we're proud to partner with a platform that has given hope to millions for over two decades, championing informed thinking and inspiring people to dream bigger."

KBC Season 18 premieres on August 10 and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.