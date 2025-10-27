Lenskart Solutions IPO to open on 31 Oct; check price band, issue size, key dates & more

Lenskart's initial public offering (IPO) comes with a price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per equity share of face value Rs 2. The subscription window opens on Friday, 31 October and closes on Tuesday, 4 November. The lot size is 37 shares, with bids in multiples thereof. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot. Anchor investor allocation is on 30 October.

The total issue size is Rs 7,278 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12.75 crore equity shares. Lead managers include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services, with MUFG as registrar.

The IPO reserves at least 75% for QIBs, up to 15% for NIIs, and up to 10% for retail investors. Eligible employees receive a Rs 19 per share discount. The basis of allotment is expected on 6 November, refunds on 7 November, and listing on both BSE and NSE is set for 10 November.

Lenskart aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh shares, with the rest from the OFS, where promoters and investors plan to sell over 12.75 crore shares. This makes it one of the largest public offerings in 2025, following notable listings such as Urban Company, Zomato, and Swiggy.

Funds will be used for opening new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores, settling lease and rent fees, investing in technology and cloud systems, marketing, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

Within the OFS, shares will be sold by promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Sumeet Kapahi, and institutional investors including SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd., Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP. This is expected to diversify shareholding and provide liquidity for early investors.

Lenskart, founded in 2008, began online eyewear sales in 2010 and opened its first store in New Delhi in 2013. It has grown into a leading omni-channel eyewear retailer in India, offering prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses online and through a wide retail network. The company operates in metropolitan, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities, as well as in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

This IPO is set to be the fourth-largest in 2025, after Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics, highlighting the rise of consumer-tech brands in Indian capital markets.

Recently, Shrikanta R Damani, wife of DMart founder Radhakishan Damani, acquired 22,38,806 shares (0.13% stake) in Lenskart at Rs 402 per share from Neha Bansal, valued at Rs 90 crore, on 23 October 2025. This transaction signals continued investor confidence ahead of the IPO.

Key IPO dates: subscription opens 31 October, closes 4 November, allotment on 6 November, refunds on 7 November, listing on 10 November. UPI mandate confirmation deadline is 4 November. Applicants should ensure timely participation.