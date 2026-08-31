Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
NSE IPO in September! This multibagger stock under Rs 100 rally 70% in the runup! more steam left?

NSE IPO in September! This multibagger stock under Rs 100 rally 70% in the runup! more steam left?

IFCI89.83(0.14%)

NSE IPO is likely to be a major market event. IFCI shares have rallied sharply in 2026 amid its indirect NSE exposure. Can the PSU stock rise further?

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:21 PM IST
NSE IPO in September! This multibagger stock under Rs 100 rally 70% in the runup! more steam left?NSE filed its DRHP in June, proposing an offer for sale of up to 14.89 crore shares, representing nearly 6 per cent of its paid-up capital.

NSE IPO coming soon: Amid the runup to NSE's much-awaited IPO, IFCI has emerged as the standout performer in the last few weeks, with the stock rallying nearly 70 per cent in 2026 so far, even as benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are down around 8 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. IFCI is seen as indirect beneficiary of NSE's mega IPO.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Even when IFCI’s core lending business has not witnessed any major breakthrough in the recent times, the rally appears to be linked to a different factor altogether—the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which will be unlocking value for the company. Market players are assessing the value of companies that hold exposure to NSE.

To understand this connection, IFCI owns a controlling 52.86 per cent stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), which ultimately owns 4.4 per cent stake in NSE. IFCI is hogging the limelight as investors estimate the potential value of NSE post listing, and this as a bet on the value-unlocking opportunity.

Shares of IFCI rose more than 2.4 per cent to Rs 92.10 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 24,500 crore. The stock has gained nearly 70 per cent in 2026 so far, while is up 20 per cent in the last one month. The stock has zoomed nearly 700 per cent in the last five year period.

Advertisement

Brokerage firm Canara Bank continues to remain positive on IFCI shares despite the strong returns. It sees more upside in the stock despite the recent run. The chart has formed a flag pattern and has given a strong breakout, said the brokeragein its recent report.

"Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 67, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 116.13-126.77, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 71.10," it added.

Established in 1948, IFCI is a state-run financial institution, which holds the distinction of being India's first development financial institution. it provides a range of financial products and services primarily aimed at industrial and infrastructure development. IFCI also serves as a nodal agency for various Government of India schemes, including PLI schemes for several sectors.

Advertisement

NSE IPO update
SEBI has issued observations on the draft papers filed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its much-awaited IPO. The regulator shared its observations with NSE on August 21 and is awaiting a response from the exchange’s lead manager. The development comes a day after SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator was 'close' to approving NSE’s IPO papers.

NSE filed its DRHP in June, proposing an offer for sale of up to 14.89 crore shares, representing nearly 6 per cent of its paid-up capital. The IPO will have no fresh issue component. NSE is likely to raise Rs 30,000 crore from its maiden stake sale, at a valuation close to Rs 5 lakh crore. According to the sources privy to Business Today, NSE is eyeing listing on or before September 25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more