NSE IPO in September! This multibagger stock under Rs 100 rally 70% in the runup! more steam left?

To understand this connection, IFCI owns a controlling 52.86 per cent stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), which ultimately owns 4.4 per cent stake in NSE. IFCI is hogging the limelight as investors estimate the potential value of NSE post listing, and this as a bet on the value-unlocking opportunity.

Shares of IFCI rose more than 2.4 per cent to Rs 92.10 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 24,500 crore. The stock has gained nearly 70 per cent in 2026 so far, while is up 20 per cent in the last one month. The stock has zoomed nearly 700 per cent in the last five year period.

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Brokerage firm Canara Bank continues to remain positive on IFCI shares despite the strong returns. It sees more upside in the stock despite the recent run. The chart has formed a flag pattern and has given a strong breakout, said the brokeragein its recent report.

"Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 67, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 116.13-126.77, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 71.10," it added.

Established in 1948, IFCI is a state-run financial institution, which holds the distinction of being India's first development financial institution. it provides a range of financial products and services primarily aimed at industrial and infrastructure development. IFCI also serves as a nodal agency for various Government of India schemes, including PLI schemes for several sectors.

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NSE IPO update

SEBI has issued observations on the draft papers filed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its much-awaited IPO. The regulator shared its observations with NSE on August 21 and is awaiting a response from the exchange’s lead manager. The development comes a day after SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator was 'close' to approving NSE’s IPO papers.

NSE filed its DRHP in June, proposing an offer for sale of up to 14.89 crore shares, representing nearly 6 per cent of its paid-up capital. The IPO will have no fresh issue component. NSE is likely to raise Rs 30,000 crore from its maiden stake sale, at a valuation close to Rs 5 lakh crore. According to the sources privy to Business Today, NSE is eyeing listing on or before September 25.