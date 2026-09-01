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Primebook’s next laptop series will bring Linux apps to PrimeOS, up to 40% performance boost, and more

Primebook’s next laptop series will bring Linux apps to PrimeOS, up to 40% performance boost, and more

The third generation of Primebook laptops will support selected Linux applications and a Linux terminal natively through PrimeOS, alongside Android applications.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Primebook’s next laptop series will bring Linux apps to PrimeOS, up to 40% performance boost, and more The laptop is also teased to deliver significant performance gains, shifting from the MediaTek Helio G99 processor to the MediaTek Genio 720. 

Primebook, the Shark Tank India-funded laptop brand, is set to launch its third generation of laptops, with expanded capabilities of its Android-based PrimeOS beyond the traditional app ecosystem. The laptop is also teased to deliver significant performance gains, shifting from the MediaTek Helio G99 processor to the MediaTek Genio 720.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook, told Business Today that the company is designing the new generation around the changing computing needs of users rather than a single use case. “Personal computing needs to account for the fact that a user’s computing requirements can change significantly over the life of a device,” Mahant said. He added that Primebook wants its devices to have enough “capability headroom” to accommodate users as their requirements become more sophisticated.

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Primebook expands beyond Android

The upcoming  Primebook laptops will support selected Linux applications and a Linux terminal natively through PrimeOS, alongside Android applications. This way, users can smoothly run tools such as VS Code, GIMP, LibreOffice, MySQL Workbench and Postman on the laptop. Windows software will continue to be available through the company’s subscription-based PrimeX Cloud PC service.

These laptops may come as a flexible alternative to conventional computing platforms, where the operating system often determines which applications and software users can access. Primebook is combining multiple computing environments into one, giving access to Android apps through PrimeOS, Linux apps, and Windows software through PrimeX Cloud PC.

Up to 40% performance boost

Primebook is also promising performance upgrades with its third-generation laptops. It is expected to deliver up to 40% higher performance than the second generation with the new MediaTek Genio 720. Primebook says the new chips will help the laptops run faster and more responsively across everyday tasks and demanding workloads.

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Apart from these details, the company has not revealed the full specifications, pricing or launch date of the upcoming third-generation laptops. Further details are expected to be revealed closer to the launch. The upcoming launch aims at the future of personal computing that should not be tied to a single operating system. With new-generation laptops, the company is planning to make PrimeOS a broader computing platform rather than simply an Android-based laptop operating system.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 11:35 AM IST
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