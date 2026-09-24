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Moneyview IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, fresh GMP and more

Moneyview IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, fresh GMP and more

JMFINANCIL126.24(1.00%)

Moneyview is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 32-34 apiece, applied for a minimum of 441 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 1,092 crore between September 24-28.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Moneyview IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check price band, reviews, fresh GMP and moreIncorporated in 2014, Bengaluru-based Moneyview is a fintech company incorporated in India that provides digital financial services through its mobile platform.

The initial public offering of Moneyview opens for subscription on Thursday, September 24. The financial services company shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 32-34 apiece and investors can apply for a minimum of 441 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Monday, September 28.

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Moneyview is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 1,092 crore via its IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10.04 crore equity shares worth Rs 342 crore. Net proceeds from the fresh issue shall be utilized towards  investment to drive growth in loan disbursals, investment in WFPL (a material subsidiary) and general corporate purposes.
 
Incorporated in 2014, Bengaluru-based Moneyview is a fintech company incorporated in India that provides digital financial services through its mobile platform. It focuses on offering accessible and technology-driven financial solutions to individuals. It operates a digital platform that provides personal loans, credit tracking, and financial management services.

Ahead of its IPO, Moneyview raised Rs 327.50 crore from 20 anchor investors as it allocated 9,63,23,729 crore equity shares at Rs 34 apiece. Its anchor book included names like SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, ISIF Equity ex-top 100 long-short fund, Goldman Sachs India Funds, Motilal Oswal MF, India Acorn Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Quant MF, 360 One WAM Funds, Amundi Asia and others.

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Moneyview reported a 159 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 173.80 crore, while its revenue rose 51.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,065.09 crore for June 2026 quarter. The company clocked a net profit at Rs 242.71 crore with a revenue of Rs 3,404.27 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, Moneyview is commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 5,985 crore.

Moneyview has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors have 35 per cent of the issue reserved for them. Last heard, Moneyview was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 14 apeice, suggesting a 41 per cent listing pop for the investors.

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Axis Capital, BofA Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers of the Moneyveiw IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Thursday, October 1. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say about the IPO of Moneyview:

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
Rating: Subscribe for long-term
Moneyview is positioned to benefit from increasing digital adoption and the growing penetration of financial services among Middle India customers. Its large registered user base, increasing monetization, data driven risk assessment, AI capabilities, diversified financial partner network and expanding financial product suite provide multiple avenues for growth, said Anand Rathi.

"It is focused on improving operating leverage through greater use of technology, automation and AI, while strengthening credit quality through behavioural, transactional and alternative data. The combination of user growth, increasing product penetration, improving operating efficiency and a capital-light business model provides visibility for continued growth," it said with a 'subscribe for long-term' rating.


SBI Securities
Rating: Subscribe
Moneyviews' digital-only, asset-light model and deep integration with 48 financial partners support scalable growth and efficient customer acquisition. During FY24-FY26, total income, operating profit and PAT grew at a CAGR of 48.1 per cent, 64.1 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively. It is positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India’s digital lending market, said SBI Securities.

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"Its data-driven underwriting framework has resulted in low loss rates and improving asset quality, while its large user base and diversified partnerships provide cross-selling opportunities. The issue is valued at FY26 P/B of 2 times on a post-issue basis. Considering its strong growth profile, scalable business model and favourable industry outlook," it said with a 'subscribe' rating.

Swastika Investmart
Rating: Subscribe
Moneyview is a large fintech lending service provider platform with over 14 crore registered users and Rs 22,500 crore in managed AUM. Its user base has grown at a CAGR of around 27 per cent, while its capital-light, fee-based business model supports strong growth prospects. Although reported FY26 PAT appears muted, this was largely due to one-time items, including a CEO bonus and cyber-fraud loss, said Swastika Investmart.

However, asset quality remains a key concern, with gross Stage 3 loans rising to 2.72 per cent from 0.94 per cent in FY24, particularly given that the entire loan book is unsecured. The business is also dependent on RBI-regulated lending partners, creating regulatory dependence. Given the reasonable valuation and strong growth prospects, long-term investors can consider the stock, it added.

SMIFS
Rating: Subscribe
"The investment case hinges on two factors: the sustainability of underwriting performance as the on-book share of AUM increases, and the durability of fee rates negotiated with Financial Partners. If credit costs remain near current levels and operating leverage continues, the valuation appears undemanding relative to growth," SMIFS said with a 'subscribe' rating on the IPO.

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BP Equities
Rating: Subscribe
The combination of strong growth, scalable technology-led operations, improving customer retention and attractive relative valuation provides support at the issue price, said BP Equities. "The issue is valued at 21.7 times FY26 P/E, at a significant discount to the peers. Given the strong growth profile, scalable business model, improving underlying profitability and attractive relative valuation, we assign a 'subscribe' rating to the issue."


Kunvarji Financial Services
Rating: Subscribe
"We recommend subscribing to subscribe this IPO. Moneyview offers strong growth prospects backed by a large user base, expanding digital lending market and improving credit performance. The valuations appear reasonable, although credit costs, regulatory changes and competition remain key monitorables," said Kunvarji Wealth Services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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