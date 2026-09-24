LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 24): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 24

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 24

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad Advertisement 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 24

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 24

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur Advertisement 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

US-Iran war update

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is “ready for dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations without accepting the language of force”. At least five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces across Gaza on Thursday.

A Houthi military official says the group will not hesitate to attack US interests in the Middle East if Washington enters Yemen’s conflict in support of Saudi Arabia.

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The losses came as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea, according to the Reuters news agency, alongside growing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict through talks at the UN in New York.