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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 24): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 24): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Oil prices remain stable on Thursday, with Brent crude futures at $102.2 a barrel. While investors monitored potential diplomatic developments between the US and Iran during the United Nations General Assembly.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 8:36 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 24): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 24: Check latest rates in major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, as Brent crude went up $100 slightly per barrel to $102.2 per barrel on Thursday morning.

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Oil prices have remained stable as the market stabilised following several sessions of declines, while investors monitored the diplomatic developments between the US and Iran during the United Nations General Assembly.

MUST READ: Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 24

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 24

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

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2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 24

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 24

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

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49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is “ready for dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations without accepting the language of force”. At least five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces across Gaza on Thursday.

A Houthi military official says the group will not hesitate to attack US interests in the Middle East if Washington enters Yemen’s conflict in support of Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high

The losses came as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea, according to the Reuters news agency, alongside growing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict through talks at the UN in New York.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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