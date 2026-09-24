LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 24): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 24
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 24
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 24
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 24
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
US-Iran war update
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is “ready for dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations without accepting the language of force”. At least five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces across Gaza on Thursday.
A Houthi military official says the group will not hesitate to attack US interests in the Middle East if Washington enters Yemen’s conflict in support of Saudi Arabia.
ALSO READ: No petrol, diesel price hike proposal yet; govt may support OMCs if crude stays high
The losses came as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea, according to the Reuters news agency, alongside growing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict through talks at the UN in New York.