NDSL vs Sri Lotus vs M&B: Which IPO offers best allotment odds for stock investors?

Three IPOs NSDL, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty and M&B Engineering, which saw a solid response from investors during the bidding process, have now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares for these issues, after a strong bidding for the issues. Investors are looking for the issues, where they stand the best chance of share allotment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

All three IPOs received a strong response from investors. In terms of fetching the number of applications and bidding amount, NSDL topped the other two, fetching nearly Rs 52 lakh applications bidding for shares Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Sri Lotus was subscribed nearly 70 times, getting 34.8 lakh applications with a bidding worth of Rs 41,100 crore. M&B Engineering IPO was booked 36.20 times.

The QIB portion for NSDL was booked over 163 times, while it crossed 100 mark for Sri Lotus also. NIIs portion for Sri Lotus was booked 58 times, while NSDL bidding stood at 35 times. Retail book was subscribed 20 times and 8 times, respectively. Barring the employee allocation, all major portions for M&B Engineering IPO were booked 32-38 times.

Advertisement

Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in all thee IPOs for the investors:

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty

Big HNI category: 5 investors out of 57 investors will get 1,400 shares (Probability: 8.77 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 64 investors will get 364 shares (Probability: 1.56 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 4 investors will get 26 shares. (Probability: 5.55 per cent)

Thus, big HNIs investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Sri Lotus IPO



National Securities Depository

Big HNI category: 10 investors out of 70 investors will get 252 shares (Probability: 14.28 per cent)

Small HNI category: 2 investor out of 53 investors will get 364 shares (Probability: 3.77 per cent)

Advertisement

Retail category: 1 investor out of 5 investors will get 18 shares. (Probability: 20 per cent)

Thus, retail investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Sri Lotus IPO



M&B Engineering

Big HNI category: 6 investors out of 47 investors will get 532 shares (Probability: 12.76 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 40 investors will get 532 shares (Probability: 2.5 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investors out of 5 investors will get 18 shares. (Probability: 3.39 per cent)

Thus, big HNIs investors hold the best chance of allotment in the M&B Engineering



All the three IPOs of NSDL, Sri Lotus Developers and M&B Engineering were open for bidding between July 30 and August 01. These three companies raised a more than Rs 5,453.6 crore. NSDL is the largest among the issues, raising over Rs 4,011 crore by selling its shares of Rs 800 apeice. Sri Lotus' Rs 792 crore IPO was sold at Rs 150 per share and M&B's Rs 650 crore IPO for Rs 385 per share.

Grey market premiums (GMP) for all three IPOs have seen some correction lately. Sri Lotus is commanding a GMP of Rs 37 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 25 per cent. Its premium stood at Rs 42-44 during the bidding phase. NSDL's GMP has fallen to Rs 120 from Rs 140 earlier, signalling 15 per cent gains. M&B Engineering's IPO has slipped to Rs 45 from Rs 60, hinting at 12 per cent gains.