Who is Abhishek Manu Singhvi? The veteran lawyer at the centre of Tata Trusts' fight for control

The senior advocate said he entered the dispute with sadness and regret, referring to his earlier association with Ratan Tata and his personal equations with people on both sides.

The lawyer is no stranger to the Tata Group's legal battles. He was part of the proceedings involving Tata Sons and former chairman Cyrus Mistry, a case that eventually reached the Supreme Court. The 2021 judgment upheld the special affirmative voting rights of Tata Trusts' nominee directors, an aspect now being referred to in the current dispute.

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Who is Abhishek Manu Singhvi?

Born on February 24, 1959, in Rajasthan, Singhvi comes from a legal family. His father, Laxmi Mall Singhvi, was a prominent lawyer and served as India's High Commissioner to the UK.

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He studied at St Columba's School in Delhi before completing his BA in Economics from St Stephen's College, Delhi University. He later completed his master's degree and PhD at Trinity College, Cambridge.

He also taught at St John's College, Cambridge, and has lectured at universities including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT and George Washington University. In 2011, he was a visiting Trumbull Lecturer at Yale University.

His professional interests include constitutional law, administrative law, corporate law, commercial law and international commercial arbitration.

Youngest Senior Advocate at 34

Singhvi became a designated Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court at the age of 34, making him the youngest person to receive the designation at the time.

At 37, he became the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India. He has also served as Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

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His legal career has included constitutional and commercial matters, while his work outside the courtroom has taken him into Parliament, politics, academia and the media.

From courtroom to Parliament

The senior advocate has also had a long political career with the Congress. He has served as a national spokesperson for the party and held positions in its legal and media departments.

He entered the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and has served on several parliamentary committees, including those dealing with law and justice, privileges, external affairs and urban development.

He is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Telangana and is serving his fifth term.

His parliamentary work has covered law, constitutional matters and public policy. He has participated in debates on several major pieces of legislation during his time in the Upper House.

Must Read: Tata Trusts hires Abhishek Manu Singhvi as advocate. His first reaction: 'Having worked with Ratan Tata...'

A familiar face in the media

Beyond the courtroom and Parliament, he has built a public profile through television appearances and writing.

The Congress leader wrote the 'Candid Corner' column for the Hindustan Times, which was later published in book form. He has also regularly appeared in media discussions on law, politics and public affairs.

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His public speaking has extended to academic and international forums. In 2007, he delivered a lecture on federalism in Nepal during the country's constitution-making process.

In 2011, he delivered the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Lecture at the Indian Institute of Public Administration on "Parliamentary Democracy". He also delivered the Nehru Memorial Lecture at the India Centre in Cardiff on "Institutional Foundations Of Indian Democracy."