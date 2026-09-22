Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'The scale of impact that people aspire to create, based out of the Bay Area, is truly incredible'

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal (born November 16, 1993) is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO, one of the world’s largest hospitality and hotel-booking platforms.

He founded OYO in 2013 with the aim of transforming the fragmented budget-hotel sector by helping hotels improve their operations, branding, technology and customer experience.

Agarwal became one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs to build a major technology company. Under his leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries. The company has worked with hotels, homes and other accommodation providers through its technology-driven platform.

When was this quote said by Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal said this in an interview published on January 30, 2019.

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He was speaking with CNBC about how his experience as the first Indian resident to win the prestigious Peter Thiel Fellowship shaped his entrepreneurial journey.

What does this quote mean?

At its core, this quote captures the audacious, world-changing ambition that defines the culture of Silicon Valley. When Ritesh Agarwal speaks of the "scale of impact," he is referring to a mindset where entrepreneurs do not just aim to build profitable local businesses; instead, they design platforms intended to reshape daily life for billions of people across the globe.

For a global founder like Agarwal, the quote is an expression of deep admiration for an ecosystem where thinking big is not just encouraged, but is the baseline standard for starting a company.