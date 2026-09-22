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Box office showdown: 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹350 crore worldwide, Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' stays the course

Box office showdown: 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹350 crore worldwide, Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' stays the course

Together, these two very different films have hit a jaw-dropping combined milestone. Curious how big? Read on — the figures will genuinely shock you.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 8:07 AM IST
Box office showdown: 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹350 crore worldwide, Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' stays the courseBox Office Update: Despite the juggernaut that is Hanuman Ansh, the crime drama has managed to hold its ground at the box office.

You won't believe what's happening at the box office right now! Hanuman Ansh, a low-budget spiritual film that opened on just a handful of screens, has pulled off one of the year's biggest surprises, while 'Mirzapur: The Movie', a crime drama led by Pankaj Tripathi, continues to rake in massive numbers of its own. Together, these two very different films have hit a jaw-dropping combined milestone. Curious how big? Read on — the figures will genuinely shock you.

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MUST READ | Box Office showdown: Mirzapur crosses ₹300 cr worldwide, but Hanuman Ansh rules as it nears ₹350 cr

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

The no-frills devotional drama, centred on the life and chronicles of Neem Karoli Baba, has had a stupendous run at the ticket counters so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week, ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week, and ₹80.25 crore in its sixth week. Hanuman Ansh further raked in ₹5 crore on its seventh Friday, ₹9.75 crore on its seventh Saturday, ₹13.75 crore on its seventh Sunday, and ₹4 crore on its seventh Monday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹275.88 crore, translating into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹325.80 crore. The film minted a total of ₹26.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹352.30 crore.

DON'T MISS | Box office clash: 'Hanuman Ansh' nears ₹250 crore in India, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' eyes key milestone as new releases fail to impress

Mirzapur box office collection

Despite the juggernaut that is Hanuman Ansh, the crime drama has managed to hold its ground at the box office. Mirzapur made ₹148.45 crore in its first week and ₹55 crore in its second week. The crime drama, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in significant roles, went on to collect ₹2.75 crore on its third Friday, ₹4.50 crore on its third Saturday, ₹5 crore on its third Sunday, and ₹1.75 crore on its third Monday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹217.45 crore, translating into domestic gross box office collection of ₹258.89 crore. Furthermore, the film raked in ₹56.25 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹315.14 crore.

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 8:06 AM IST
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