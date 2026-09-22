Box office showdown: 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹350 crore worldwide, Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' stays the course

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

The no-frills devotional drama, centred on the life and chronicles of Neem Karoli Baba, has had a stupendous run at the ticket counters so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week, ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week, and ₹80.25 crore in its sixth week. Hanuman Ansh further raked in ₹5 crore on its seventh Friday, ₹9.75 crore on its seventh Saturday, ₹13.75 crore on its seventh Sunday, and ₹4 crore on its seventh Monday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹275.88 crore, translating into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹325.80 crore. The film minted a total of ₹26.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹352.30 crore.

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Mirzapur box office collection

Despite the juggernaut that is Hanuman Ansh, the crime drama has managed to hold its ground at the box office. Mirzapur made ₹148.45 crore in its first week and ₹55 crore in its second week. The crime drama, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in significant roles, went on to collect ₹2.75 crore on its third Friday, ₹4.50 crore on its third Saturday, ₹5 crore on its third Sunday, and ₹1.75 crore on its third Monday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹217.45 crore, translating into domestic gross box office collection of ₹258.89 crore. Furthermore, the film raked in ₹56.25 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹315.14 crore.