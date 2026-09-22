A look at Harish Salve's career as he advises Tata Sons Chairman

His client list has included Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, Tina Ambani, Lalit Modi, and Salman Khan, as well as politicians Mulayam Singh Yadav and Prakash Singh Badal.

Among his major assignments, he represented Vodafone in its high-profile tax dispute with the Indian government, Reliance Industries in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute, and Ratan Tata in the privacy case linked to the Niira Radia tapes.

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From chartered accountant to lawyer

Salve completed his Bachelor of Commerce from Nagpur University in 1975. He became an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1978 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Legislative Laws (LLB) from Nagpur University in 1980.

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He began his legal career in 1980 at JB Dadachandji & Co, initially as an intern and later as a lawyer. While there, he assisted Nani Palkhivala in the landmark Minerva Mills case.

Palkhivala had influenced Salve's decision to move from chartered accountancy into law and later recommended that he join Soli Sorabjee's chambers as a junior.

Salve later moved to counsel practice and joined the chamber of Soli Sorabjee, the former Attorney General of India, in 1980. He served as Solicitor General of India from November 1, 1999, to November 3, 2002.

The noted lawyer was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2015.

Salve was admitted to the Bar in England and Wales and was appointed King's Counsel in 2020.

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Salve represented India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

One of Salve's most prominent international cases was his representation of India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case against Pakistan in 2017. He successfully obtained an order restraining Pakistan from executing Jadhav pending the final decision of the court.

Salve also charged the Indian government a token fee of Re 1 for representing India in the case.

Then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed this publicly on May 15, 2017. "Harish Salve has charged us Re 1/- as his fee for this case," Swaraj wrote on X.

Salve also represented India before the ICJ in 2016 in a case filed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands relating to nuclear weapons. The court upheld India's objection to jurisdiction.

He has also appeared in several prominent criminal and commercial matters.

In the Uphaar Cinema fire case, he appeared pro bono as Special Public Prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation. He represented the state from the trial court through the High Court and the SC.

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Salve has also represented major companies in high-value tax and investment disputes. He represented Vodafone International Holdings BV in a major tax dispute involving the offshore transfer of shares of a Cayman Islands company by the Hutchison Group to Vodafone. He successfully argued that Indian tax authorities did not have jurisdiction to tax the transaction.

He also successfully represented Vodafone BV in a Bilateral Investment Treaty arbitration against India over whether the phone company should have withheld $2.2 billion in capital gains taxes.

Now, Salve's name has emerged in the dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, bringing one of India's most prominent lawyers into another closely watched corporate battle.

