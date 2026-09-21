Raymond, Welspun Living, Alok Industries shares rise up to 8%; here's why  

KPR Mill shares rose 0.23% to Rs 38, 368 crore.

Welspun Living stock gained 1.63% to Rs 218.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,383 crore.

Alok Industries shares too rose 1.5% to Rs 7.20. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3545 crore. Indo Count Industries stock gained 1.55% to Rs 454.70 in early deals.

The textile industry has sought a five-year extension of the export incentive scheme, aligning its tenure with the period covered by the Sixteenth Finance Commission. However, the final decision on the duration of any extension will be taken by the finance ministry's Department of Expenditure (DoE), the Business Standard report stated.

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The industry has also urged the government to increase the annual allocation for RoSCTL. It has proposed doubling the current financial year's allocation of Rs 5,000 crore to meet the sector's requirements and provide greater certainty to exporters.

RoSCTL is designed to reimburse embedded state and central taxes and levies incurred by textile exporters. The scheme covers products such as apparel, garments and woven and knitted articles, with the objective of ensuring that domestic taxes are not passed on to exports and thereby helping Indian textile products remain competitive in global markets.

The scheme is important for India's labour-intensive textile and apparel exporters, as embedded taxes and levies can add to the cost of products shipped to international markets.

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Government expenditure under RoSCTL is estimated to have reached Rs 10,010 crore in FY26, according to the revised estimate presented in the FY27 Budget, significantly higher than the Rs 5,000 crore allocation currently provided for FY27.

A longer extension and higher allocation could provide textile exporters with greater policy visibility and support their efforts to compete with suppliers from other major textile-exporting countries.

On April 1 this year, the government had extended the scheme by six months up to September 30, 2026. The scheme is operational since March 7, 2019.