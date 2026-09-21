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Raymond, Welspun Living, Alok Industries shares rise up to 8%; here's why  

Raymond, Welspun Living, Alok Industries shares rise up to 8%; here's why  

RAYMOND978.00(0.02%)

Shares of Raymond Ltd rose 8% to Rs 1055.84 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 978.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6962 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Raymond, Welspun Living, Alok Industries shares rise up to 8%; here's why   Welspun Living stock gained 1.63% to Rs 218.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,383 crore.

Shares of textile players such as Raymond Ltd, KPR Mill, Welspun Living Ltd, Alok Industries and Indo Count Industries rose up to 8% in early deals on Monday. The rally in the textile stocks came after a report said the government is considering extending the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme beyond September 30. This could lead to a continued support to the textile industry, according to a report in Business Standard.

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Shares of Raymond Ltd rose 8% to Rs 1055.84 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 978.05. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6962 crore.

KPR Mill shares rose 0.23% to Rs 38, 368 crore.

Welspun Living stock gained 1.63% to Rs 218.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,383 crore.

Alok Industries shares too rose 1.5% to Rs 7.20. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3545 crore. Indo Count Industries stock gained 1.55% to Rs 454.70 in early deals.

The textile industry has sought a five-year extension of the export incentive scheme, aligning its tenure with the period covered by the Sixteenth Finance Commission. However, the final decision on the duration of any extension will be taken by the finance ministry's Department of Expenditure (DoE), the Business Standard report stated.

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The industry has also urged the government to increase the annual allocation for RoSCTL. It has proposed doubling the current financial year's allocation of Rs 5,000 crore to meet the sector's requirements and provide greater certainty to exporters.

RoSCTL is designed to reimburse embedded state and central taxes and levies incurred by textile exporters. The scheme covers products such as apparel, garments and woven and knitted articles, with the objective of ensuring that domestic taxes are not passed on to exports and thereby helping Indian textile products remain competitive in global markets.

The scheme is important for India's labour-intensive textile and apparel exporters, as embedded taxes and levies can add to the cost of products shipped to international markets.

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Government expenditure under RoSCTL is estimated to have reached Rs 10,010 crore in FY26, according to the revised estimate presented in the FY27 Budget, significantly higher than the Rs 5,000 crore allocation currently provided for FY27.

A longer extension and higher allocation could provide textile exporters with greater policy visibility and support their efforts to compete with suppliers from other major textile-exporting countries.

On April 1 this year, the government had extended the scheme by six months up to September 30, 2026. The scheme is operational since March 7, 2019.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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