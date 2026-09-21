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Weather forecasting push: Ceinsys Tech, Genesys International, MapmyIndia in focus; stocks move up to 6%

Weather forecasting push: Ceinsys Tech, Genesys International, MapmyIndia in focus; stocks move up to 6%

CEINSYSTECH714.70(5.83%)

Livemint reported that the proposal comes amid rising economic and social costs from erratic weather and natural disasters.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Weather forecasting push: Ceinsys Tech, Genesys International, MapmyIndia in focus; stocks move up to 6%The report noted that around 43% of India's workforce is engaged in farming, while industries including aviation, land logistics, insurance and green energy are increasingly reliant on accurate weather and climate forecasts for business planning.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Genesys International and MapmyIndia are in focus today, with the stocks rising up to 6%, as the government is considering a Rs 10,000-crore expansion of Mission Mausam to upgrade India's weather forecasting capabilities, Livemint reported. The proposal envisages increasing the annual allocation for weather infrastructure, including new radars and satellites, as well as expanding trained manpower, according to the report.

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Citing two people aware of the development, Livemint reported that the proposal comes amid rising economic and social costs from erratic weather and natural disasters. The report noted that around 43% of India's workforce is engaged in farming, while industries including aviation, land logistics, insurance and green energy are increasingly reliant on accurate weather and climate forecasts for business planning.

The Finance Ministry is assessing the fiscal implications of the proposal and is expected to take a decision shortly, Livemint reported, citing the people mentioned above. According to the report, the expanded programme is intended to strengthen weather prediction models and establish a more robust early-warning system, helping authorities and citizens prepare for extreme weather events and reduce their impact.

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Among the stocks in focus, Ceinsys Tech Ltd has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,480.40 crore. The stock touched a high of Rs 713.15, compared with its previous close of Rs 675.40, marking a 5.59% rise.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, which has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,946.09 crore, also saw movement during Monday's session. The stock touched a high of Rs 295, against its previous close of Rs 285.95, translating into a 3.16% rise.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, known for its MapmyIndia brand, has a market capitalisation of around Rs 4,901.76 crore. The stock opened at Rs 910.55 and also touched a high of Rs 910.55, compared with its previous close of Rs 898.75, representing a 1.31% rise.

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The proposed investment could create opportunities for companies operating across areas such as geospatial technology, mapping, location intelligence and digital infrastructure, particularly as weather data becomes increasingly important for planning and risk management across industries.

The government's proposed expansion of Mission Mausam is aimed at building a stronger forecasting and early-warning ecosystem, with investments in observation infrastructure, prediction capabilities and trained manpower forming key components of the plan. The Finance Ministry's assessment will determine the fiscal roadmap for the proposed expansion.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 10:42 AM IST
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