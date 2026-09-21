Weather forecasting push: Ceinsys Tech, Genesys International, MapmyIndia in focus; stocks move up to 6%

The Finance Ministry is assessing the fiscal implications of the proposal and is expected to take a decision shortly, Livemint reported, citing the people mentioned above. According to the report, the expanded programme is intended to strengthen weather prediction models and establish a more robust early-warning system, helping authorities and citizens prepare for extreme weather events and reduce their impact.

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Among the stocks in focus, Ceinsys Tech Ltd has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,480.40 crore. The stock touched a high of Rs 713.15, compared with its previous close of Rs 675.40, marking a 5.59% rise.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, which has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,946.09 crore, also saw movement during Monday's session. The stock touched a high of Rs 295, against its previous close of Rs 285.95, translating into a 3.16% rise.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, known for its MapmyIndia brand, has a market capitalisation of around Rs 4,901.76 crore. The stock opened at Rs 910.55 and also touched a high of Rs 910.55, compared with its previous close of Rs 898.75, representing a 1.31% rise.

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The proposed investment could create opportunities for companies operating across areas such as geospatial technology, mapping, location intelligence and digital infrastructure, particularly as weather data becomes increasingly important for planning and risk management across industries.

The government's proposed expansion of Mission Mausam is aimed at building a stronger forecasting and early-warning ecosystem, with investments in observation infrastructure, prediction capabilities and trained manpower forming key components of the plan. The Finance Ministry's assessment will determine the fiscal roadmap for the proposed expansion.