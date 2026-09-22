BHIM app gets MyUPI AI assistant with 24/7 multilingual UPI support: Key features explained

According to NPCI, the assistant allows users to access transaction-related support, raise and track complaints, manage UPI mandates, de-link their UPI number, and seek fraud-awareness assistance through a single interface.

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Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said: “As digital payments continue to become more integral to everyday life, trust must remain at the heart of every interaction. MyUPI strengthens the BHIM Payments App with a proactive trust layer that enables users to seek information, resolve concerns and take timely action with greater clarity and confidence.”

MyUPI: 8 key features users should know

1. Transaction assistance

Users can view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps in one place and seek assistance for specific payments.

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2. Complaint resolution and tracking

Eligible payment-related complaints can be raised through MyUPI. Users receive a complaint reference number and can track its progress within the BHIM app.

3. Pay Safe

Users can enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to check and verify the payee name before making a payment.

4. UPI Autopay mandate management

MyUPI provides a consolidated view of recurring payments and mandates across linked accounts and applications. Users can pause, resume or cancel an Autopay mandate, where applicable.

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5. Transaction Replay

Users can re-initiate eligible earlier UPI payments, including P2P and P2M transactions originally made through another UPI app. Fresh authentication through the UPI PIN is required.

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6. UPI Number de-linking

Users who do not want to receive payments through their mobile-linked UPI Number can de-link it while continuing to receive payments through their UPI ID, where applicable.

7. Safety Switch

In cases such as a lost phone, suspected account compromise, unexpected debit or suspicious message, users can block a linked bank account through MyUPI to prevent further transactions.

8. Fraud awareness assistance

MyUPI also provides conversational assistance on suspected scam messages and commonly reported UPI fraud methods.