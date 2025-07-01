Piccadily Agro Industries to list on NSE, stocks rose up to 11% on BSE today

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, a prominent name in the Indian alcoholic beverages industry, is set to list its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) starting from 2 July 2025. The NSE symbol for Piccadily Agro will be 'PICCADIL'.

Piccadily Agro's shares are traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Ltd). The stock rose up to 11 per cent to Rs 634.90 on Tuesay, commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 6,000 crore. The inclusion of NSE listing will enable investors to trade shares on both major Indian exchanges, potentially boosting market liquidity and accessibility. This move is expected to attract a wider range of investors, enhancing the company's market presence and credibility.

The company's recent NSE listing is viewed as a strategic step to enhance shareholder value. "The NSE listing is a defining milestone in our journey, one that reflects not just our financial progress, but also our evolution into a future-forward, globally recognized Indian alco-bev company," said Mr. Natwar Aggarwal, CFO.

Piccadily Agro, known for its Indri Single Malt Whisky and other premium spirits, has established itself as a leader in the Indian single malt whisky market. The company has seen significant growth, becoming the fastest growing single malt whisky brand in India by 2024. This success underscores its commitment to quality and innovation in the spirits industry.

The company's manufacturing facility spans 168 acres in Indri, Haryana, equipped with advanced technology to produce a diverse range of products including Malt, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Ethanol, and White Crystal Sugar. This robust infrastructure supports its dual business segments — Distillery and Sugar.

Piccadily's dual listing on NSE and BSE marks a pivotal shift, offering enhanced visibility, credibility, and liquidity in the capital markets. This step aligns with Piccadily Agro's broader strategy to scale aggressively, increase capacity, and drive higher profitability.

The company is not only disrupting the Indian premium spirits market but is also elevating the stature of Indian craft spirits internationally. With its expansion in market accessibility, investors could see increased returns and sustainable wealth creation.

Looking forward, Piccadily Agro aims to continue leveraging its technical capabilities and premiumisation strategies to reinforce its market position and enhance shareholder returns. The company is poised for a new phase of growth, focusing on scaling and profitability, ensuring its place as a leader in the industry.