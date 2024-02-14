scorecardresearch
Rashi Peripherals, Jana SFB, Capital SFB: Grey market premiums fall ahead of listing today

The GMP for Rashi Peripherals has fallen from Rs 85 level in the last couple of days. Jana Small Finance Bank was commanding a premium of Rs 16, suggesting a potential 4 per cent listing gain.

Listing today: Rashi Peripherals Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd and Capital Small Finance Ltd are three stocks that will make their market debuts on Wednesday. Last heard, Rashi Peripherals was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 43, which hints at a 14 per cent listing pop. The GMP for Rashi Peripherals has fallen from Rs 85 level in the last couple of days. Jana Small Finance Bank was commanding a premium of Rs 16, suggesting a potential 4 per cent listing gain. Jana SFB GMP was earlier suggesting a double digit return on listing. For Capital SFB, the GMP stood at Rs 7; it has fallen from a high of Rs 50 in recent days.  

The three IPOs, along with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, cumulatively raised Rs 2,613 crore last week. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels got listed at a 21 per cent premium earlier this week.

In the case of Rashi Peripherals,  the Rs 600 crore issue was subscribed a total 62.95 times. The Rs 570 crore issue by the SFB (erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services) was subscribed a total 19.89 times. Capital Small Finance's IPO was subscribed 4.17 times. The three IPOs ran from February 7 to February 9.

(More to come)

Also read: IREDA shares fall 22% in five sessions; is the bull run over?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 14, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
