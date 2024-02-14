Rashi Peripherals, Jana SFB, Capital SFB: Grey market premiums fall ahead of listing today

Listing today: Rashi Peripherals Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd and Capital Small Finance Ltd are three stocks that will make their market debuts on Wednesday. Last heard, Rashi Peripherals was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 43, which hints at a 14 per cent listing pop. The GMP for Rashi Peripherals has fallen from Rs 85 level in the last couple of days. Jana Small Finance Bank was commanding a premium of Rs 16, suggesting a potential 4 per cent listing gain. Jana SFB GMP was earlier suggesting a double digit return on listing. For Capital SFB, the GMP stood at Rs 7; it has fallen from a high of Rs 50 in recent days.

The three IPOs, along with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, cumulatively raised Rs 2,613 crore last week. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels got listed at a 21 per cent premium earlier this week.

In the case of Rashi Peripherals, the Rs 600 crore issue was subscribed a total 62.95 times. The Rs 570 crore issue by the SFB (erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services) was subscribed a total 19.89 times. Capital Small Finance's IPO was subscribed 4.17 times. The three IPOs ran from February 7 to February 9.

