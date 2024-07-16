Sahaj Solar IPO allotment today: How to check status, subscription, GMP, listing date and more

The share allotment for the initial public offer (IPO) of Sahaj Solar IPO will be carried out on July 16, 2024. The grey market premium (GMP) of the share sale stands at Rs 164. This shows the stock is likely to be listed at Rs 344. The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 171 to Rs 180 per share during the IPO held from July 11 to July 15.

The Sahaj Solar IPO was subscribed over 471.45 times on the last day of issue on July 15. The firm received bids for 98.81 crore shares against an IPO size of 20.96 lakh shares. The issue offered 962,400 shares to retail investors, 550,400 shares to qualified institutional buyers, and 412,800 shares to non-institutional investors.

The portion for retail investors was subscribed 1246.7 times the quota, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 370 times on final day. Qualified institutional buyers placed bids for 214.1 times the potion reserved for them.

A total of 824,000 shares at a price of Rs 180 per share were allotted to the anchor investors a day before the issue. The company raised Rs 14.83 crore from three anchor investors namely Persistent Growth Fund - Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1, CCV Emerging Opportunities Funds-I and Acintyo Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1 - at the upper price band.

The shares of the firm will be listed on NSE SME on July 19

The minimum lot size for an application was 800 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was Rs 144,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI was 2 lots (1,600 shares) amounting to Rs 288,000.

Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd was the book running lead manager of the Sahaj Solar IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

The allotment status will be declared on the official website of the registrar and on the NSE website.

Bidders should login at KFintech website and follow these steps.

1. Login at direct KFintech link - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;

2. Click at Sahaj Solar IPO;

3. Select either Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN

4. Enter IPO application number;

5. Fill Captcha;

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

Your allotment status will be displayed on the computer monitor or on the smartphone screen.

The company is engaged in PV module manufacturing. The module manufacturing facility is located at Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is spread over an 2,883.77 square metres and has a building of 2445.5 square metres comprising both factory and office space. The plant has a capacity of 100 MW.

Sahaj Solar Limited was founded in 2010 and is a provider of renewable energy solutions.