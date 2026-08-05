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Nykaa shares: Profit booking from 52-week high post Q1 earnings; here are fresh price targets

Nykaa shares: Profit booking from 52-week high post Q1 earnings; here are fresh price targets

Nykaa shares hit a high of Rs 348.30 against the previous close of Rs 344.80. Later, the stock slipped 3.10% to Rs 327.70

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 3:11 PM IST
Nykaa shares: Profit booking from 52-week high post Q1 earnings; here are fresh price targetsJM Financial is bullish on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 395 against the earlier target of Rs 360.

Shares of beauty and cosmetics major Nykaa listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd hit a fresh 52 week high amid highly volatile trade today. Nykaa shares hit a high of Rs 348.30 against the previous close of Rs 344.80. Later, the stock slipped 3.10% to Rs 327.70. Market cap of the online fashion retailer stood at Rs 95,496 crore.

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The rally in the stock came after Nykaa reported over three fold jump in quarterly profit. Net profit rose to Rs 79.76 crore in Q1 against Rs 24.47 crore in the year ago. In Q4 of the previous fiscal, the firm reported a profit of Rs 78 crore.

Gross profit climbed 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,276 crore. EBITDA rose 68 percent to Rs 236 crore. EBITDA margin rose to a 12 quarter high of 8.5 percent from 6.5 percent a year ago.

Nykaa’s revenue from operations surged 29 percent YoY to Rs 2,782 crore in Q1 against Rs 2,155 crore a year ago. Nykaa reported a revenue of Rs 2,648 crore in the previous quarter. 
Total expenses rose to Rs 2,662.15 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,120.56 crore a year ago and Rs 2,535.80 crore a quarter ago.

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Meanwhile, JM Financial is bullish on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 395 against the earlier target of Rs 360.

"While we broadly maintain topline NSV/revenue forecasts across both key segments, we are raising consolidated EBITDA margin estimates over FY27–29 by 30–70bps basis Q1FY27 performance. Overall, EBITDA and EPS estimates are up by 3–6% and 3–8%, respectively. We expect Nykaa to sustain growth momentum with higher BPC profits getting unburdened of the losses in eB2B gradually, and Fashion also starting to contribute to profitability in FY27 itself. We are raising DCF-based Jun’27 target price to Rs 395 (earlier Rs 360), implying 45 times FY29E EBITDA," said the brokerage.


Another brokerage MOFSL assigned a target price of Rs 370 on the fashion retailer.

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"We value NYKAA on an SoTP basis to arrive at our TP of Rs 370. Valuations remain a key deterrent, and we await a better risk-reward profile to turn constructive on the stock. Reiterate Neutral," said MOFSL.


Nuvama assigned a price target of Rs 414 on the Nykaa stock.

"We tweak our revenue/EBITDA estimates for FY27 and FY28 by +0.2/+0.2% and +0.1%/+0.1% respectively. We change our valuation methodology from DCF to SotP of EV of different segments. Our revised TP is Rs 414 (earlier Rs 351), implying an upside of 21%; maintain ‘BUY’. The stock trades at 83x/58x FY27E/28E EV/EBITDA," said Nuvama.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 3:07 PM IST
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