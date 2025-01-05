Standard Glass, Quadrant Future Tek, Capital Infra in ₹2,400 crore IPO rush this week

The IPO market is kicking off 2025 with a packed schedule, featuring seven new public issues collectively aiming to raise over ₹2,400 crore, and six listings lined up next week. This vibrant start highlights the strong momentum carried forward from the previous year.

Standard Glass Lining Technology, a manufacturer of engineering equipment for pharmaceutical and chemical industries, opens its ₹410.05 crore IPO on January 6. With a price band of ₹133-140 per share, the issue comprises a fresh issuance of ₹210 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹200.05 crore. The IPO closes on January 8.

Quadrant Future Tek, involved in train control and signaling systems under Indian Railways’ KAVACH project, launches its ₹290 crore IPO on January 7. Priced between ₹275-290 per share, it is entirely a fresh issue and closes on January 9.

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction, will also open on January 7. This ₹1,578 crore issue, the largest of the week, includes a fresh issue of ₹1,077 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹501 crore, with a price band of ₹99-100 per unit.

The SME segment sees action starting January 6 with Indobell Insulation, aiming to raise ₹10.14 crore through a fixed price of ₹46 per share. On January 7, B R Goyal Infrastructure will open its ₹85.21 crore IPO with a price band of ₹128-135, alongside Delta Autocorp, which targets ₹54.6 crore with shares priced between ₹123-130. The smallest IPO of the week, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, looks to raise ₹1.92 crore through a fixed price of ₹70 per share.

Meanwhile, the listings scheduled next week include Indo Farm Equipment, debuting on January 7 after its IPO was subscribed 229.68 times. The SME segment will see five listings, including Technichem Organics on January 7, Leo Dry Fruits and Spices Trading on January 8, Parmeshwar Metal and Davin Sons Retail on January 9, and Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms on January 10.