Vedanta Oil and Gas share price: Stock surges nearly 34% in 5 days — what's fuelling the rally?

Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd opened on a positive note on Friday and climbed to a record high of Rs 47.67 on BSE. The stock later pared its gains, slipping to a low of Rs 41.13. It was last seen trading 2.11 per cent lower at Rs 43.60.

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Despite the decline, the recently listed counter has rallied 33.74 per cent over the past five trading sessions. The stock made its market debut on June 15.

The rally follows the successful completion of Vedanta Ltd's demerger, which led to the listing of four independent entities -- Vedanta Iron Ltd, Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd, Vedanta Power Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd.

With this, the Vedanta group now has five listed companies under the Vedanta brand, including Vedanta Ltd.

Sharing his view on Vedanta Oil, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "For any kind of serious investment decision, I prefer to wait for a couple of quarters and monitor how the results pan out."

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For those willing to enter, a 'buy-on-dips' strategy would be the way to go, he added.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "After such a sharp upmove, some short-term profit booking or consolidation cannot be ruled out. Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon can continue to hold the stock, as the business fundamentals remain encouraging. Fresh investors should avoid chasing the rally and instead look to accumulate on dips for a better risk-reward opportunity."

Commenting on the future roadmap, Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal said the demerger has created focused businesses with significant growth potential.

"Each of the five sectors is exciting and holds tremendous potential. We remain committed to being a dividend-paying entity and creating value for all the companies," said Agarwal.

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Highlighting the opportunities in India, Agarwal said the group plans to invest $20 billion over the next five years. "Each of these companies has the potential to reach $100 billion in revenue," he added.