Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron shares tanked up to 8% today; here's why

Vedanta Power Ltd fell 8 per cent in Friday's trade, as investors chose to book profits on the counter following a 21 per cent rally in the previous two sessions. Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd too fell 5 per cent but recovered fully as the session progressed, continuing with its dream winning run.

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Vedanta Power fell 7.88 per cent to hit low of Rs 44.77 apiece on BSE. The scrip had risen 20.75 per cent in the previous two sessions. Vedanta Iron declined 5 per cent to Rs 40.51. It was later trading flat. This Vedanta group stock jumped 10 per cent each in the previous two sessions and more than doubled investor money since its listing.

In the case of Vedanta Power, the company management is targeting to expand thermal capacity from 4.2GW to 12GW by FY33, supported by Rs 66,000 crore of planned capex. Ebitda is guided to more than double from Rs 1,500 crore currently to Rs 3,260 crore by FY29, driven by the commissioning of the 600MW Sakti plant and lower fuel costs. Nuclear power is being evaluated as the next leg of growth, analysts noted.

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In an interview to BTTV on Thursday, Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities said Vedanta group stocks are witnessing strong momentum and speculation and that too much money is chasing the counters.

Bathini said he would wait for a couple of quarters to gauge how things are going.

"On a longer-term perspective, uh, these companies will deliver well as far as their performance is concerned. But the quarterly earnings are extremely crucial to make any kind of a serious investments in these companies, I'll wait for a couple of quarters' earnings post-listing," he said. For now, a momentum trade-off is going on Vedanta counters following the de-merger, Bathini said.

To recall, four demerged businesses of Vedanta Ltd namely Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Power, began trading alongside Vedanta Ltd on June 15, 2026.

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Vedanta Iron & Steel represented a resource-secure and debt-free business, currently producing around 4 million tonnes of steel annually. The company has a clear roadmap to scale capacity to 15 million tonnes per annum. It enjoys a unique competitive advantage through security of three critical inputs: nearly 4 billion tonnes of iron ore resources in Goa, Odisha and Karnataka and approximately 800 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) of metallurgical coke, and access to gas pipeline infrastructure available at its doorstep.

In the case of Vedanta Power, it is India’s fifth-largest thermal power producer with 4.2 GW of operational capacity, supported by long-term power purchase agreements and secure coal mines. Vedanta Power has a roadmap to scale to 20 GW. Most of this growth is seen coming through brownfield expansion, leveraging existing infrastructure.