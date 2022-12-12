Uniparts India makes flat market debut, lists at Rs 575 per share

Shares of Uniparts India made a flat market debut today. The stock listed at Rs 575 on BSE, 0.35% lower to the IPO price. Market cap of Uniparts India stood at Rs 2,595.19 crore. Total 0.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.65 crore on BSE.

The stock listed at Rs 575 on NSE. Market cap of Uniparts India stood at Rs 2,595 crore. Total 7.76 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 44.64 crore on NSE.

The IPO was open from November 30 to December 2. Shares were available in a price band of Rs 548 to Rs 577 apiece in the IPO.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times. The quota for non-institutional investors received 17.86 times subscription and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 4.61 times.

The initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors.

Lot size of the IPO was 25 shares for which Rs 14,425 were spent. A retail-individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 325 shares by spending Rs 187,525.

The allotment of shares was done on December 7, 2022.

The allotment status was declared on the official website of the registrar and on the BSE website. Link Intime India is the official registrar of the Uniparts India IPO.

Axis Bank Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and JM Financial Limited were the lead managers of the IPO.

Uniparts India is a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. The company is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining ("C, FM") and aftermarket sectors with presence across over 25 countries.