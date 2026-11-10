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Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on November 10? Check remaining holidays in 2026

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on November 10? Check remaining holidays in 2026

On Monday, Sensex closed 107 pts higher at 81,106 and Nifty gained 58 pts to 25,044. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 506.41 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 7:05 AM IST
Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on November 10? Check remaining holidays in 2026Trading activity across both exchanges will resume on Wednesday, November 11, with normal market timings.

The Indian market will remain closed on November 10 on account of Diwali Balipratipada. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for regular trading on Tuesday, November 10, as part of the 2026 stock market holiday schedule.

Trading activity across both exchanges will resume on Wednesday, November 11, with normal market timings. The regular equity trading session runs from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm on trading days, excluding weekends and scheduled exchange holidays.

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The trading suspension means investors and traders will not be able to execute regular equity market transactions on Tuesday. Market participants should accordingly plan their trading strategies, particularly those with pending orders or positions linked to upcoming corporate announcements.

The holiday could also have implications for trade execution and settlement schedules, depending on the applicable exchange and clearing corporation calendars.

In its next holiday, the stock market will remain closed on account of Christmas on December 25. This will be the last trading holiday of 2026.

On Monday, Sensex closed 107 pts higher at 81,106 and Nifty gained 58 pts to 25,044. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 506.41 lakh crore.

Broader markets ended on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 150 extending its winning streak for a second consecutive session, gaining 0.3%.

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IREDA and GSK Pharma led the midcap gainers, with both stocks rallying more than 7%. On the other hand, the Nifty Smallcap 250 slipped 0.1%. RR Kabel and TD Power Systems were among the worst performers in the index, declining 7.4% and 6.2%, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 7:05 AM IST
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