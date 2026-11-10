Can Nvidia survive without Jensen Huang? Bernstein flags major succession risk amid China spy controversy

"The revelations over the weekend also highlight the considerable key man risk that NVIDIA faces," Bernstein said.

Why succession is a major concern

For more than three decades, Huang has shaped Nvidia's transformation from a graphics processor manufacturer into the company powering much of the global AI revolution.

But Bernstein argues that his influence extends far beyond that of a conventional chief executive.

"NVIDIA is not an ordinary company and Jensen is not an ordinary CEO; he IS NVIDIA," the brokerage said.

According to Bernstein, Huang personally determines the company's long-term strategic direction and reportedly manages around 60 direct reports, suggesting an unusually centralised leadership structure.

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That concentration of authority creates uncertainty over who could replace him.

"Hence it is not immediately clear who would (or could) step in should (for whatever reason) he were to find himself unwilling, or unable, to lead," Bernstein warned.

MUST READ: Who owns Nvidia besides Jensen Huang? Meet its biggest shareholders amid Chinese spy allegations

Why has the controversy intensified?

The succession debate follows allegations concerning Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major purchaser of Nvidia's AI chips.

According to Bloomberg, Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair on November 8, without publicly identifying the woman involved.

Media reports have alleged that Alice Huang was linked to Chinese intelligence, although those claims remain unproven.

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Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency.

The company said it has "no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised."

Meanwhile, Republican congressional leaders have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang on November 18, adding political scrutiny to the company's internal investigation.

Why could Huang's departure reshape the AI industry?

Huang's influence extends beyond Nvidia's chip architecture. He has helped build relationships across cloud computing, semiconductor manufacturing, data centres and governments.

Bloomberg reported that Nvidia has worked with major Wall Street institutions on a $500 billion initiative supporting global AI infrastructure expansion.

His departure could therefore create uncertainty over strategic execution, partnerships and Nvidia's ability to maintain its technological advantage.

Bernstein went further, arguing that China would be the primary beneficiary of Huang's removal as CEO.

However, the brokerage believes demand for Nvidia's products is unlikely to be affected by the controversy.

ALSO READ: Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

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What does this mean for Nvidia investors?

Despite the uncertainty, Bernstein retained its Outperform rating and $400 price target, implying approximately 114% upside from Nvidia's November 6 closing price of $186.64.

Its adjusted earnings estimates also remain robust, rising from $4.77 per share in FY2026 to $15.80 in FY2028.

The immediate investor focus will be on the investigation's findings, potential regulatory consequences and whether Nvidia's board has a credible succession framework.

For a company central to America's AI ambitions, the challenge is no longer simply maintaining its technological lead. It is demonstrating that its future does not depend entirely on one individual.

DO READ: Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained