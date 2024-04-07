scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Vishal Mega Mart in talks with Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank for IPO this year?

Feedback

Vishal Mega Mart in talks with Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank for IPO this year?

Partners Group, based in Switzerland, and India-focused private equity firm Kedaara bought Vishal Mega Mart from investment firm TPG Capital in 2018 for an undisclosed amount.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vishal Mega Mart offers a private label, fashion and general merchandise, and food and groceries. Vishal Mega Mart offers a private label, fashion and general merchandise, and food and groceries.

ishal Mega Mart has reportedly picked Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank as it presses ahead with a planned initial public offering this year.

The lenders will help the supermarket chain arrange a share sale as early as in the fourth quarter of this year, a Bloomberg report quoted as saying. The Gurugram-based company is expected to raise between $850 million to $1 billion in the offering, the report added.

Related Articles

BT could not independently verify the report. 

Partners Group, based in Switzerland, and India-focused private equity firm Kedaara bought Vishal Mega Mart from investment firm TPG Capital in 2018 for an undisclosed amount. 

Vishal Mega Mart offers a private label, fashion and general merchandise, and food and groceries.

Three IPOs from the SME segment will hit Dalal Street next week. These include DCG Wires and Cables IPO, which is eyeing Rs 49.99 crore, then Teerth Gopicon IPO and Uttar Pradesh-based Greenhitech. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 07, 2024, 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement