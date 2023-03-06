Investor wealth jumps Rs 2.6L cr as Sensex surges over 600 pts; Nifty tops 17,750; Aptus Value, Adani Green gain up to 12%

Indian benchmarks indices rose sharply in Monday's trade, led by gains in energy, technology and financials. The BSE Sensex soared over 600 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit above-17,750 level. At 1.23 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was up 612 points or 1.02 per cent at 60,421. The NSE benchmark jumped 174 points or 0.99 per cent at 17,769. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 2.60 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. A continued recovery in Adani Group stocks helped investors to look beyond the interest rate hike fears. The upward march in domestic indices is also aided by an uptick in global equities after the US services sector grew at a steady clip in February, indicating expansion of the economy in the first quarter of 2023.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 2.60 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 2.67 lakh crore to Rs 266.09 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 263.42 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) contributed to the rise.

85 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 85 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Carborundum Universal, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jindal Stainless Kei Industries and Llyods Metal and Energy, Mahanagar Gas, Procter & Gamble Health and Sonata Software hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 87 stock touched their one-year lows today.

2,169 stocks in the green

Out of 3,683 stocks, 2,169 stocks were seen advancing. 1,327 stocks were declining while 187 stocks remained unchanged.

Aptus Value, Mahanagar Gas, JSW Energy & Adani Green zoom up to 12%

Stocks such as Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Swan Energy, JSW Energy, Mahanagar Gas, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Godfrey Phillips, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar jumped as much as 11.71 per cent.

Energy & technology stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Infosys, Reliance, HDFC twins, TCS, ITC Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Infy, RIL, HDFC twins and TCS alone contributed positively to the over 300-point climb.

On NSE, 14 out of 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.07 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 246.24 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought about Rs 2,089.92 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Also read: SBI vs HDFC vs LIC Housing..

Also read: High dividend-paying stocks: Religare Broking picks these 10 PSU shares for solid returns

Also read: AEL, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green: Rajiv Jain's GQG mints Rs 4,245 cr on 4 Adani group shares in 3 days