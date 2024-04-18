scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

NSE to launch derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 index. Details here

NSE to launch derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 index. Details here

"Exchange is pleased to inform members that with reference to approval received from SEBI, Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index shall be made available for trading in Future & Options segment w.e.f. April 24, 2024," NSE stated.

The contract size or the lot size has been fixed at 10 for futures and options, each. The contract size or the lot size has been fixed at 10 for futures and options, each.

Stock exchange NSE on Thursday said it will launch derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 index with effect from April 24, 2024. "Exchange is pleased to inform members that with reference to approval received from SEBI, Futures and Options contracts on Nifty Next 50 Index shall be made available for trading in Future & Options segment w.e.f. April 24, 2024," NSE stated.

The contract size or the lot size has been fixed at 10 for futures and options, each. And, the trading cycle will be 3 serial monthly contracts.

Expiry date will be the last Friday of the expiry month. If Friday is a trading holiday, then the expiry day is the previous trading day. Quantity freeze is fixed at 600.

"The settlement procedure and details shall be intimated separately by the respective clearing corporations. Members may note that there is no change in the structure of any of the reports," NSE further stated.

"The contract.gz file and NSE_FO_contract_ddmmyyyy.csv.gz file made available to trading members on the NSE Extranet (Path: /faoftp/faocommon) from April 23, 2024 end of day will reflect the new monthly futures and options contracts. Further, members are advised to load the above file in the trading application before trading on April 24, 2024," it further said.

Nifty Next 50 settled 0.11 per cent lower at 61,989.20 while headline NSE Nifty tanked 0.69 per cent to close at 21,996.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
