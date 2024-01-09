scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
Q3 results preview: Here’s what to expect from Nifty50 companies

Feedback

Q3 results preview: Here’s what to expect from Nifty50 companies

Analysts say net profit may rise up to 10 per cent YoY mainly driven by the cement, auto and industrial sectors

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Q3 results preview: Here’s what to expect from Nifty50 companies Q3 results preview: Here’s what to expect from Nifty50 companies
SUMMARY
  • Nifty 50 firms may post up to 10 per cent YoY rise in profit in Q3FY24.
  • Q3FY24 is expected to be subdued for IT players due to high furlough and weak macro demand.
  • Cement industry EBITDA is expected to show strong YoY increase in Q3FY24.

Nifty50 firms are likely to post up to 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit for the December quarter (Q3FY24) mainly driven by the cement, auto and industrials sectors. An assessment by Antique Stock Broking showed that Nifty50 companies may report 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, 6.6 per cent rise in Ebitda and 8.1 per cent increase in profit after tax. 

On the other hand, Nuvama Institutional Equities believes Nifty earnings will grow 10 per cent YoY in Q3FY24. Given the high base, earnings are likely to moderate further in Q4FY24. The strong H1FY24 has ensured limited downside risks to FY24 earnings. 

For the information technology (IT) sector, Q3FY24 is expected to be subdued due to high furlough and weak macro demand and thus commentary or guidance must be monitored. IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are slated to announce their results on January 11. HCL Technologies and Wipro will post their results on January 12. 

According to Antique Stock Broking, auto players that are part of the Nifty50 index may post 36.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit in Q3FY24. Cement, industrials and healthcare companies may post 84 per cent, 34.5 per cent and 23.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit. On the other hand, IT companies may see a nearly 7 per cent dip in net profit in Q3FY24. 

Just like the previous quarter, the cement industry’s Ebitda is expected to show a strong YoY increase in Q3FY24 and is supported by rise in average selling price and a reduction of power and fuel costs. 

IDBI Capital Markets expects the average EBITDA of cement companies to increase by 48 per cent YoY with ACC to report a 99 per cent rise due to low base. 

Sharing its view on the banking sector, IDBI Capital Markets said that net interest margins (NIMs) continue to remain under pressure albeit at a slower pace during Q3FY24 led by re-pricing of liabilities for banks. 

“System credit growth remains healthy at 16 per cent YoY (Dec 15) led by the retail and services sector. Retail portfolio led by demand for home loans and vehicle loans while credit guarantee scheme, working capital loans for better-rated corporates as well as gold loans continue to support. Asset quality should continue to improve as slippages are expected to remain under control,” IDBI Capital Markets said. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on lenders such as Axis Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others. 

Also read: Top 5 stocks to watch on January 9, 2024: BEML, Dr Reddy's, Delta Corp and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 09, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement