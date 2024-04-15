Ram Navami Holiday: Will stock market be closed on Wednesday, April 17? Here is full list of trading holidays

Market holiday: After observing a trading holiday last week on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) on April 11, the domestic stock market will be shut this week on Wednesday, April 17, to observe Ram Navami. As per the BSE list of trading holidays 2024, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segments of the market will be shut for the day.

The trading holiday will come two days ahead of the kickstart of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, with stock exchanges recently announcing May 20 as trading holiday due to election in financial capital Mumbai on that date. Earlier this year, the stock exchanges announced trading holiday on January 22 for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. With the two addition, trading holidays in 2024 would total 17.

Before May 20, the stock market would be closed on May 1 on account of Maharashtra day. The market would be closed on June 17 (Monday) on account of Bakri Id, leading to an extended holiday. July 17 would be observed as Muharram. Independence Day on August 15 would fall on Thursday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) on Wednesday.

The market would be opened on November 1 on account of a special Muhurat trading on Diwali, the timing of which will be announced near the festival day. Gurunanak Jayanti would be observed on November 15, a Friday, which will also lead to an extended holiday. Lastly, the market would be shut on December 25 (Wednesday) for Christmas holiday.

Ahead of the elections, the incumbent BJP has come out with its manifesto. "The BJP Manifesto General Elections 2024 has a strong positive read-through for Indian equities. The Party, expected to sweep the upcoming polls, emphasises continuity in its reform agenda while preserving focus on financial macro stability. Capital Goods (railways/defense), Housing/Mortgages, Tourism, and Aviation are direct beneficiaries, while Textiles and Pharma API are probable winners. We maintain our medium-term positive outlook on the markets, with a preference for infrastructure and manufacturing sectors and a focus on SMIDs," Emkay Global said.

Phillip Capital expects India's economy to be at $6.7 trillion and the Nifty at 40,000 by FY30.